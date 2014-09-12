Trending

Buying iPhone 6? This is How Long You'll Wait (Update)

By Apple 

Demand for the new iPhone 6 Plus is so high that some consumers won't get theirs until November.

Didn't want to get up at 3 a.m. to pre-order an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus? Well, if you want to order one now, be prepared to wait a while. Even though it was the middle of the night, demand for Apple's two new smartphones was so high that it took down Apple's Store for more than two hours.

According to a statement Apple released to CNET, the company experienced a "record number of pre-orders overnight." As a result, the iPhone 6 Plus on AT&T won't be available until November. Why so much demand? For one, the Plus is the first big-screen smartphone from Apple, measuring 5.5 inches. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch display.

Both the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus will sport a faster A8 processor, an improved 8-MP iSight camera with Focus Pixel technology (phase detection auto-focus) and NFC for making payments via the Apple Pay service. You can also expect longer battery life.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, September 12, here's what the wait times for all versions of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus look like.

UPDATE: Apple informed us that the iPhone 6 Plus should be available in both Apple stores and carrier retail locations on launch day (Sept. 19). We'd say expect limited supply. (In other words, get there early.)

iPhone 6 Plus

AT&T


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space GrayNov. 9- Nov. 27
Nov. 9- Nov. 27Nov. 9- Nov. 27
SilverNov. 9- Nov. 27Nov. 9- Nov. 27Nov. 9- Nov. 27
GoldNov. 9- Nov. 27Nov. 9- Nov. 27Nov. 9- Nov. 27

Sprint


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space Gray4-6 weeks
4-6 weeks4-6 weeks
Silver4-6 weeks4-6 weeks4-6 weeks
Gold4-6 weeks4-6 weeks4-6 weeks

T-Mobile


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space Gray3-4 weeks
3-4 weeks
3-4 weeks
Silver3-4 weeks3-4 weeks3-4 weeks
Gold3-4 weeks3-4 weeks3-4 weeks

Verizon


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space GrayOct. 21
Oct. 28
Oct. 28
SilverOct. 21
Oct. 28
Oct. 21
GoldOct. 21
Oct. 28
Oct. 21

iPhone 6

AT&T


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space Gray
21-35 days
21-35 days
21-35 days
Silver
7-14 days
7-14 days
Sept. 19
Gold
7-14 days7-14 daysSept. 19

Sprint


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space Gray
Sept. 19
Sept. 19Sept. 19
Silver
Sept. 19Sept. 19Sept. 19
Gold
Sept. 19Sept. 19Sept. 19

T-Mobile


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space Gray
7-10 days7-10 days7-10 days
Silver
7-10 days
7-10 days
Sept. 19
Gold
7-10 daysSept. 19Sept. 19

Verizon


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space Gray
Oct. 7
Oct. 7
Sept. 19
Silver
Oct. 7
Sept. 19
Sept. 19
Gold
Sept. 19
Sept. 19Sept. 19