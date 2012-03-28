High School Student Expelled for Cursing in Tweet

Considering the things some kids (or even just some people) get up to these days, swearing isn't exactly a heinous crime. Sure, there's a time and a place, and school is neither of those, but is it a crime worthy of expulsion?
One teenager in Indiana was recently expelled from school for using a certain four letter word on Twitter. Austin Carroll posted the following from his Twitter page:
"F*** is one of those f***ing words you can f***ing put anywhere in a f***ing sentence and it still f***ing make sense."
Not exactly Yeats, but not surprising when you consider the poster is a teenage boy. Carroll was forced to face serious consequences at school. Though it was his personal account and Austin claims the message was sent while he was at home, the school says otherwise. Indiana NewsCenter writes that the principal of Garrett High School said their system tracks all the tweets on Twitter when a student logs in, so "even if he did tweet it from home their system could have recognized it when he logged in again at school."
Austin's mother said that while she didn't approve of the tweet, she thought a suspension would have been a more appropriate punishment. Her son is now attending another school but is said to be disappointed that he will miss out on the last three months of his senior year and the events (such as prom) that go along with them. Meanwhile, students at his now former high school are apparently unhappy with the revelation that the school is tracking their tweets. INC reports that police had to be called on Friday as students threatened to protest.
Their school seems as misguided as that absolutely insane school district that sent kids home with laptops and used the built in webcams to spy on the students at home.
Now, once again, why does the American educational system lag others?
How do we know that this principle is not some pedophile getting off on his students tweets?
What makes him or the school so morally righteous? Both the principle and school should be sued for invasion of privacy and stalking, what the students do on their own personal time at home or off school hours is not the school business period.
I also feel the same way about companies who interview their candidates and then do a back round check on Facebook and some other social network sites, again for me this is invading someone privacy and we the people should put a stop to it.
It is the parents job to discipline their own kids, granted some parents are too soft, but then again when you do have parents who are very strict their kids threaten the parents by calling child protection. So for the parents its damn if you do and damn if you don't. Enough with child protection laws and let the parents do their jobs as parents.
Coming from an Italian background my father was strict and when i was out of line it was the belt, as he often said "my house, my rules" "you don't like my rules then leave with the cloths you have on you" lesson learned. Heck he kicked me out of the house for not getting a haircut when told.