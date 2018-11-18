Fire TV Cube Is Now a Black Friday Steal at $59

Updated Nov 18: 8:13 am ET. Amazon's Fire TV Cube is no stranger to deals, but today Amazon's powerful streamer is getting its biggest price cut ever. The deal is live right now on Amazon, along with other streaming device deals.

Amazon's Streaming Deals

Amazon is currently offering the Fire TV Cube 4K UHD/HDR for $59.99 ($60 off). That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Fire TV Cube. By comparison, the Fire TV Cube has previously sold for $89 and $82 this past summer (this latter price required the trade-in of an old streaming device).

The Fire TV Cube is a streaming box with Alexa built right in. It's compatible with TVs, cable and satellite boxes, A/V receivers, and more. It sports eight far-field microphones — great for talking to Alexa from afar — and puts Amazon's AI in command of your home entertainment center.

The glossy, square-shaped box can be used to turn on your living room lights, display your Cloud Cam feed, mute your TV's sound, or activate your sound bar. Everyday Alexa commands — like reading out news headlines and weather forecasts — also get an upgrade because now Alexa can use your TV as a giant display to show you news updates/clips. These are features not found in Amazon's current Fire TV 4K Player (and reasons why you'd want a Fire TV Cube in place of the Fire TV Stick), which is also on sale.