Killer Deal: PlayStation Vue Just Dropped to Just $39 a Month

Update April 25: Need a streaming device? Walmart has the Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Player on sale for $79 ($20 off).



Cord cutting is an excellent way to save money, but if the thought of eliminating live TV makes you weak in the knees, your best alternative is Sony's PlayStation Vue.

Sony's online service beats competing services because it offers the most "cable TV" like experience thanks to its robust channel selection, intuitive interface, and DVR functionality. Simply put: It's one of the best streaming video services around.

For a limited time, Sony is taking 20% off the first two months of its PlayStation Vue Core plan. So rather than pay $49.99/month, you'll pay $39.99/month for the first two months. You'll also get a free 5-day trial. That's the best sale we've seen from PlayStation Vue all year.

PlayStation Vue offers four plans ranging from $39.99/month (Core) to $79.99/month (Elite). Although it's the least-expensive, the Core plan gives you a balanced selection of local, lifestyle, and news channels. It includes 65+ channels like CNN, ESPN, TLC, National Geographic Wild, Food Network, BBC America, and more. It also gives you access to ABC, NBC, CBS, Telemundo, and local sports and news.

We also like that there's no annual contract and you get cloud-based DVR functionality. You can watch it on any device that plays streaming video like the PS4, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, or any Roku device.

Sony's offer is valid through May 6. After the promo price, you'll pay the regular $49.99/month rate for the Core package.