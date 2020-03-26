Some of our favorite cheap iPad deals of the holiday season are back. We're especially seeing great iPad deals on the rarely discounted iPad Mini. And with the announcement of the new iPad Pro 2020, we're expecting to see some big iPad deals on the the previous-gen tablets.

So what cheap iPad deals can you get now? Best Buy currently has the 7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB) on sale for $349.99. That's $49 off and the second-best iPad Mini deal we've ever seen. (The tablet briefly hit $339 back in October of last year). Meanwhile, Amazon also has the the new 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) on sale for $849.99. That's $50 off and the first iPad deal we've seen for this new tablet.

iPad Pros are also starting to see some price cuts. While some retailers like Amazon are out of stock, others like Best Buy are taking from $100 to $150 off the previous-gen iPad Pros.

In the meantime, if you don't mind owning a refurbished iPad, the Apple Store's iPad refurb section is a great spot to look for iPad deals. Even better, every iPad deal from Apple's refurb store comes with a one-year Apple warranty. As with any deal, you'll want to price check Apple's refurb price against Amazon and Best Buy; otherwise, it's a great spot to score cheap iPad deals if you don't mind a refurb model.

1. 10.2-inch iPad Deals

Now with a larger screen and Smart Keyboard support

Storage: 32GB/128GB | Weight: 1.07 lbs. | Screen Size: 10.2-inches | Resolution: 2160 x 1620 at 264 ppi | CPU: A10 Fusion w/ M10 | Rear Camera: 8MP | Front Camera: 1.2MP | Features: Touch ID** | Battery: Up to 10 hours

Larger screen

Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support

Same A10 CPU as predecessor

The 10.2-inch iPad is Apple's newest tablet. Announced during its iPhone 11 keynote, the new tablet replaces the 6th-gen 9.7-inch iPad. However, like its predecessor, the 2019 iPad uses the same A10 Fusion chip. That shouldn't be a deal breaker though. While the A10 Fusion chip is indeed dated, it still packs enough power for streaming movies and playing some Apple Arcade.

The new 10.2-inch iPad can be used for sketching and drawing, thanks to its Apple Pencil (1st gen) support. For the first time, you can also pair the 10.2-inch iPad with Apple's Smart Keyboard.

Over the holidays, the base 10.2-inch iPad dropped to an all-time price low of $229 ($100 off). Typically, however, the base model sells for $299 ($30 off), but we suggest holding out till you see it on sale for $249 or lower. Likewise the 128GB model dropped to $329 ($100 off) on Cyber Monday. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the 128GB model.

Because they're the most popular iPads, it's easy to find iPad deals on these two tablets on any given day of the week.

2. 9.7-inch iPad Deals

Older, but likely to see steeper price cuts

Storage: 32GB/128GB | Weight: 1.03 lbs. | Screen Size: 9.7-inches | Resolution: 2048 x 1536 at 264 ppi | CPU: A10 Fusion w/ M10 | Rear Camera: 8MP | Front Camera: 1.2MP | Features: Touch ID** | Battery: Up to 10 hours

Cheapest iPad you'll find

Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support

Uses old A10 CPU

The 9.7-inch iPad is getting harder and harder to find. It sports the same A10 Fusion chip found inside the new 10.2-inch iPad. Truth be told, outside of the bigger screen and Smart Keyboard support, the 2018 iPad and the new 10.2-inch iPad are nearly identical.

However, we've noticed more iPad deals on the 10.2-inch iPad than on the 9.7-inch model. So unless you find the 9.7-inch model at an incredible price (we'd recommend $219 or lower), you're better off getting the newer 10.2-inch iPad when it goes on sale for $249 or less.

3. 10.5-inch iPad Air Deals

The perfect iPad for avid iOS gamers

Storage: 64GB/256GB | Weight: 1 lb. | Screen Size: 10.5-inches | Resolution: 2224 x 1668 at 264 ppi | CPU: A12 Bionic w/ M12 | Rear Camera: 8MP | Front Camera: 7MP | Features: Touch ID** | Battery: Up to 10 hours

Thinnest and most powerful iPad

Excellent for iOS gaming

Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support

Pricey for a tablet

The newly revamped Apple iPad Air (2019) packs everything we love about Apple's iPads into an insanely thin, gorgeously designed tablet. Its colorful 10.5-inch screen offers a great canvas for gaming, drawing, multitasking, and streaming movies.

The iPad Air uses Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides plenty of speed for photo-editing apps like Procreate and Pixelmator Photos. This processor can also handle more-traditional laptop-like usage as well. In our tests, we were able to smoothly open multiple apps and Safari tabs all while listening to music with the Apple Music app.

If you can afford it, this is the best mid-size tablet around. Bargain hunters take note: The iPad Air usually gets modest discounts of around $30. Anything larger than that is a rare — and excellent — iPad deal. Over the holidays, Best Buy and Target took $100 off the base iPad Air. That type of iPad pricing is not likely to resurface till the next major retail holiday — Amazon Prime Day.

4. iPad Mini Deals

Don't let its small size fool you

Storage: 64GB/256GB | Weight: 0.66 lbs. | Screen Size: 7.9-inches | Resolution: 2048 x 1536 at 326 ppi | CPU: A12 Bionic w/ M12 | Rear Camera: 8MP | Front Camera: 7MP | Features: Touch ID** | Battery: Up to 10 hours

Now sports a powerful A12 Bionic CPU

Now features Apple Pencil support

Outdated design

Don't let its small size fool you. The new Apple iPad Mini (2019) is the most powerful small tablet you can find. It packs Apple's new A12 Bionic Chip, which means games like Injustice 2 will fly on this tablet. In fact, the new iPad Mini offers similar performance to that of the iPhone XS (which uses the same processor).

The 7.9-inch display is the smallest in Apple's iPad family, but it still offers super vivid and bright images. In fact, the iPad mini's display reproduces an excellent 135 percent of the sRGB color gamut, which is an improvement over the iPad mini 4 (99.8 percent). By comparison, the much cheaper Amazon Fire HD 10 hit 104 percent.

I personally own this tablet (I previously owned the iPad Mini 4) and the reason I recommend it is for its raw power and portability. Whether I'm playing Mario Kart, PUBG Mobile, or Mortal Kombat — games fly on this tablet. And it's small enough that I can take it to bed and use it to watch Netflix shows without feeling like I'm trying to balance a giant tablet.

The only downside is that the iPad Mini doesn't see many noteworthy iPad deals and on those rare days when it's on sale — you better act fast, because the discounts don't last long. Back in September, the 64GB model hit an all-time low of $323 ($77 off) for 24 hours via Rakuten. Earlier in February, Amazon and Target had it on sale for $349 (which is $49 off). Otherwise, you'll find it on sale for $15 off. The 256GB model is usually $30 off via the same stores.

5. 11-inch iPad Pro Deals

Laptop-like power at a premium price

Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Weight: 1.03 lbs. | Screen Size: 11-inches | Resolution: 2388 x 1668 at 264 ppi | CPU: A12X Bionic w/ Neural Engine + M12 | Rear Camera: 12MP | Front Camera: 7MP | Features: Face ID | Battery: Up to 10 hours

Laptop-like power

Apple Pencil (2G) and Smart Keyboard support

Expensive

Could soon be replaced by new model

The 11-inch iPad Pro is Apple's tablet for serious professionals. If you work with 4K video or spend most of your time editing high-res images, this is the tablet for you.

Unlike the iPad Air, it sports Apple's A12X Bionic CPU, which is the A12's big brother. The current-gen CPU packs four performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, and it includes a new GPU that offers twice the graphics performance of the A10X processor inside the (now expired) 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Make no mistake, this iPad is excellent for gaming and viewing movies, but it's specifically designed for heavy duty tasks. Unlike its smaller brothers, the iPad Pro offers Apple Pencil Gen 2 support. The new Apple Pencil offers support for new touch gestures, like double tapping, and attaches to the side of your iPad for charging. Despite being a high-end tablet, the 11-inch iPad Pro is easy to find on sale. iPad Pro deals will take from $50 off (base model) to $250 off (512GB/1TB models).

6. 12.9-inch iPad Pro Deals

Apple's top-of-the-line tablet

Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Weight: 1.39 lbs. | Screen Size: 12.9-inches | Resolution: 2732 x 2048 at 264 ppi | CPU: A12X Bionic w/ Neural Engine + M12 | Rear Camera: 12MP | Front Camera: 7MP | Features: Face ID | Battery: Up to 10 hours

Amazing display

Apple Pencil (2G) and Smart Keyboard support

Base model almost costs the same as a MacBook Air

Could soon be replaced by new model

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top-of-the-line iPad. Like its 11-inch counterpart, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's A12X Bionic CPU, so again this iPad is meant for pros and creatives who require laptop-like performance from their tablet.

On Geekbench 4, a benchmark that measures overall performance, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch turned in a multicore score of 17,995, which smokes scores from the Surface Pro 6 with its Core i5 CPU (13,025) and even the Core i7-powered Dell XPS 13 (14,180). No other tablet comes close to the performance offered by Apple's iPad Pros. iPad deals on this tablet will take from $50 off (base model) to $250 off (512GB/1TB models).

7. 11-inch iPad Pro 2020 Deals

Apple's new pro tablet

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Weight: 1.04 lbs. | Screen Size: 11-inches | Resolution: 2388 x 1668 at 264 ppi | CPU: A12Z Bionic w/ Neural Engine + M12 | Rear Camera: 12MP wide (f/1.8), 10MP ultra-wide (f/2.4) | Front Camera: 7MP TrueDepth | Features: Face ID | Battery: Up to 10 hours

Blazing fast A12Z Bionic performance

Brilliant display

Rear cameras can't do Night mode

Charging cord too short

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. It packs a new A12Z Bionic chip with an 8-core graphics engine, a new dual camera system that includes an ultra-wide lens, and a LiDAR scanner that offers a much more responsive augmented reality experience.

In May, Apple will debut the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro 2020, which so far looks like it's a huge upgrade over the $199 Smart Keyboard Folio accessory. However, it will cost you. The Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro is slated to cost $299. That said, this is as close to a laptop killer as the iPad Pro has ever been.