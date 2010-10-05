Trending

Best Buy Charging to Install PS3 Firmware Update

Geek Squad to the rescue!

While we would all like our gadgets to be perfect when they're fresh out of the box, the modern way of fixing bugs and adding new features via firmware updates has been a blessing.

The PlayStation 3 has enjoyed new features and functionality (though there was the case of the axed Other OS install option for those who wanted to run Linux) with each firmware update.

Updating firmware is free and involves an internet connection in either the wired or wireless form (unless we're dealing with the old 20GB model).

Of course, if free sounds too cheap and hooking your new PS3 to the internet isn't possible for you, Best Buy will do it all for you as a $30 option on the consoles they have for sale.

The Best Buy Geek Squad is offering an updated firmware PS3 console for $329.98. While such a service would help those who don't have internet at home, the fact that new games often come bundled with the latest firmware required to play makes it look a little less valuable than it already is.

This is how Best Buy sells it:

  • Play(s) all Blu-ray movies and PS3 games
  • Eliminates bugs and glitches
  • System runs smoother
  • Improves connectivity to Facebook
  • Power save settings
  • Photo gallery and video editor
  • Adds PlayStation Plus
  • Improved system settings

Source: DailyTech, Reddit

105 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sirmorluk 05 October 2010 20:09
    The sad thing is that they will hook a bunch of idiots with this scam.
  • vexos 05 October 2010 20:11
    I think the only reason you would need an update is to play a game. In 100% cases the update comes with game so... That's even worse than Apple.
  • amk09 05 October 2010 20:12
    this is why I don't like best buy or any big company for that matter...

    ...but I guess it's the idiots fault who pays for it, right?
  • TemjinGold 05 October 2010 20:13
    Marketing is about figuring out what your customers want to pay for and giving it to them. If they can make money from this, more power to them.
  • vxd128 05 October 2010 20:13
    Wow...just wow
  • g00fysmiley 05 October 2010 20:16
    worst buy strkes again yay nieve consumers giving them gobs of money... just thike thier whole monster cables.. insulated hdmi cables are so important because of all the signal interference that cna disrupt a DIGITAL signal ... >_< idiots
  • COLGeek 05 October 2010 20:17
    If buyers don't have the smarts to do themselves (or are just too lazy), then $30 is a small price to pay to confirm their incompetence. Seems a Forrest Gump quote would work here, but that is too obvious.
  • back_by_demand 05 October 2010 20:18
    Time for Best Buy to start suing people again
    How about a theological group, the Greek Squad?
    http://theologica.ning.com/group/greeksquad?xg_source=activity
  • jazz84 05 October 2010 20:18
    This is Best Buy, they blatantly overcharge for EVERYTHING. They get away with this because they are a store for "the masses." I'm not saying that everyone who shops there is an idiot (okay fine, 90% at least), but think about the timing here: granted, December is still a ways off, but everyone likes to get their non-offensive, non-denominational holiday shopping done early. This is likely aimed at parents who don't know any better buying the consoles for their kids. It's a scummy, sneaky business model, but this is the kind of stuff that makes Best Buy successful.
  • 05 October 2010 20:19
    Almost as bad as when they tried to sell my mother a gold plated printer cable to go with her new HP inkjet. "cause that will make it print faster". grrr
