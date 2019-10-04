Apple's stylish Beats headphones appeal to music lovers and bass-junkies who want to stand out in the crowd. They can be pricey, but fortunately, retailers are taking up to 50% off select model Beats headphones.

So if you're looking for the best Beats headphone deals, you've come to the right source. We've compiled the hottest deals on on-ear, over-ear Beats Studio 3 and Beats Solo 3, as well as Beats X earbud style headphones, both wired and wireless.

Amazon for instance has the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones (Renewed) on sale for $179. That's $171 off their $349 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones.

It's also one of the best headphone deals we've seen all year.

Beats Studio3 (Renewed): was $349 now $179 @ Amazon

Beats Studio3s are comfortable to wear and feature 5-minute fast fuel quick charging, clean sound and solid bass performance. For a limited time, you can get a renewed pair that's tested and reconditioned to look and perform like new for just $171 below list value. View Deal

Beats Studio3s are among the best Beats headphones you can get. With active noise cancelling and up to 22 hours of battery life (40 hours with noise cancelling off), they're great for everyday commuters and jetsetters.

In our Beats Studio3 review, we loved their comfortable fit, 5-minute fast fuel quick charging, and solid bass performance. Despite their lack of audible notifications for pairing mode and power toggle, we rated them 3.5 out of 5 stars for their decent noise cancellation and clean sound profile.

As an alternative, Best Buy has the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $149 ($150 off). They feature 5-minute fast fuel quick charge, and up to 40 hours of playback.

Amazon also offers these Beats headphones for the same price.

Check out more of today's best Beats headphone deals:

Stay tuned for more deals.