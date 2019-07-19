Apple's stylish Beats headphones appeal to music lovers and bass-junkies who love to stand out in the crowd. They can be pricey, but fortunately, retailers are taking advantage of Prime Day's end to put our favorite Beats on sale.
For instance, Powerbeats3 are 50% off on Amazon for Prime Day. These wireless fitness earbuds are a fan favorite for bass-forward sound while working out.
Beats PowerBeats3: was $199.95 now $96.95 @ Walmart
Go wireless when you're working out with the PowerBeats3. These Bluetooth headphones are sweat- and water-resistant and offer up to 12 hours of battery life, which should be enough for a at least a few workouts.View Deal
Rakuten has the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $279.99. Normally priced at $350, that's $70 off their regular selling price.
In our Beats Studio3 review, we loved their comfortable fit, quick charging battery, and solid bass performance. They feature a 22-hour battery life, smart controls on the left ear cup and active noise cancelling. Keep in mind that their ambient blocking technology doesn't compare to the type of tech you'll find from heavy-hitters like Bose or Sony. However, if you're looking for a decent pair of headphones that play nice with iOS devices, the Studio3s are a solid choice.
As an alternative, Walmart offers the Beats EP On-Ear Headphones for $70. That's $60 off their $130 list price.
We've compiled the hottest deals on on-ear, over-ear Beats Studio 3 and Beats Solo 3, as well as Beats X earbud style headphones, both wired and wireless.
Heck, we even found a deal on the Beats Pill+ for music lovers who want to share their jams wherever they go. Rock out and rock on.
Check out these noteworthy Beats deals:
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $159.99 ($140 off)
- Beats EP On Ear Wired Headphones for $84.99 ($45 off)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones for $279.99 ($70 off)
- Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker for $109 ($70 off)
