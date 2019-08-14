Good morning, true believers, are you ready for some time heist? Yep, the Avengers: Endgame digital and Blu-ray releases are here, giving you a way to watch the ultimate chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga at home. But when does it hit Disney Plus?

While we've yet to hit that final date, fans are likely going through the currently released versions with rabid excitement, perusing all the special features. So, let's talk about these announced dates for Endgame on digital and optical media, and what bonuses each will include.

When Does Avengers Endgame Come Out on Digital and Blu-Ray?

Endgame is now available for purchase on Amazon and iTunes for $19.99. To celebrate this release, cast members be visiting Funko HQ, the home of those big-eyed toys, in Seattle, WA for the second stop of the I Love You 3000 Tour.

The Endgame Blu-ray released yesterday, August 13, and its 4K version is already sold out at my local Target.

Can I get a sneak peak at the bonus features?

We've got our first taste of the digital release, as Marvel released a taste of the Endgame blooper reel. Gut-busting moments include Hawkeye looking all goofy at the camera, which I'm guessing would have been an unsuccessful way to distract Thanos.

Oh, and there's a big deleted Endgame scene — that packs a giant reveal — that just hit the internet that's got everybody buzzing and feeling a lot of emotions.

What kind of special features are coming on these releases?

The digital release gets one bonus feature that's near and dear to my heart as a fan of the film. The press release announcing these releases notes an "exclusive extra highlighting the love story of Steve Rogers (Captain America) and Peggy Carter," that will be on the digital release.



Those who buy a physical copy will get a ton of treats. All of these details have been pulled from the press release.

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original "Iron Man" — and launched the MCU.

A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow's journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history ... back-to-back!

The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

Six Deleted Scenes – "Goji Berries," "Bombs on Board," "Suckiest Army in the Galaxy," "You Used to Frickin' Live Here," "Tony and Howard" and "Avengers Take a Knee."

Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro - Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Audio Commentary - Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

When Does Avengers Endgame Come Out on Disney Plus?

On May 8, Disney CEO Bob Iger marked December 11 as the date when Avengers: Endgame will release on Disney Plus, its exclusive streaming home. Captain Marvel will also make its streaming debut on Disney Plus when the service launches on November 12.

Is Avengers Endgame still in theaters?

Actually, Marvel and Disney are giving audiences a reason to go back to the cinemas with an updated version of Avengers Endgame. This version hit select theaters on Friday, June 28 and includes an introduction from director Anthony Russo, a deleted scene that's "unfinished" plus a sneak peek of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which heavily ties into Endgame.

