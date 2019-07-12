When is Spider-Man: Far From Home Coming Out on Digital and Blu-ray?

Leaving the theater after seeing Spider-Man's latest adventure (its last film before MCU Phase 4) I was split between two thoughts. Firstly, "wow, those mid-credits and post-credits scenes were awesome" and "when is Spider-Man: Far From Home coming out on Blu-ray and digital?"

Of course, since the movie just came out in theaters (and took the #1 box office spot with $92.57 million), I'm a little early. Fortunately, we can discern a probable release date, thanks to precedent.

Weekend Box Office Actuals: #SpiderMan $92.57m; #ToyStory4 $33.86m; #Yesterday $10.05m https://t.co/hDSpl4EWbm pic.twitter.com/tj3E5nThbOJuly 8, 2019

When Does Spider-Man: Far From Home Come Out on Digital and Blu-Ray?

Spider-Man: Far From Home is available for pre-order now on Amazon and iTunes for $19.99, but there are no announced dates for when it will become available. The Far From Home Blu-ray is available for pre-sale as well, priced at $24.99, with the 4K version priced at $29.99 .

Based on Avengers: Endgame , we'd guess the Far From Home digital versions will hit in October, while the Blu-ray will come out in either late October or early November.

Will Spider-Man: Far From Home come out on Disney Plus?

That's a negatory, true believers — at least based on what we know already. Spider-Man: Homecoming wasn't mentioned at the Disney Plus investor event where The House of The Mouse previewed its upcoming services, and that's likely because Sony Pictures owns these Spider-movies, and already put Homecoming on Starz.