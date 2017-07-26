Alienware's Console-like Alpha R2 Gets $200 Price Cut

Small, portable, and powerful, the Alienware Alpha R2 fuses the comforts of console gaming with the flexibility offered by PC gaming.

Designed to look like traditional A/V gear, this $799 living room friendly PC is currently selling for $599.99 after a combined $50 discount and $150 price cut via coupon code "STUDENT150". That's $200 off and the best price we could find for this machine.

The system is outfitted with Alienware's HiveMind interface, which uses Kodi's open-source media center platform to create a dashboard that's very similar to what you'd see on a PS4 or Xbox One.

In terms of power, this machine was built for the casual gamer who doesn't need to play every game at its highest setting. It packs a 3.2-GHz Core i3-6100T processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and an AMD Radeon R9 M470X 2GB graphics card.

At a time when most consoles sell for comfortably under $300, paying $600 for a gaming PC may sound redundant, but much of the savings will come when purchasing games through services like Steam, which has frequent sales on many of today's most in-demand games.

Another benefit is that the Alienware Alpha R2 can be used for things other than gaming, which helps justify the price.

Finally, a $200 off Alienware discount is a rare find, so we say take advantage of it while you can.