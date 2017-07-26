Trending

Alienware's Console-like Alpha R2 Gets $200 Price Cut

By

An Alienware PC designed to fuse console and PC gaming.

Small, portable, and powerful, the Alienware Alpha R2 fuses the comforts of console gaming with the flexibility offered by PC gaming.

Designed to look like traditional A/V gear, this $799 living room friendly PC is currently selling for $599.99 after a combined $50 discount and $150 price cut via coupon code "STUDENT150". That's $200 off and the best price we could find for this machine.

The system is outfitted with Alienware's HiveMind interface, which uses Kodi's open-source media center platform to create a dashboard that's very similar to what you'd see on a PS4 or Xbox One.

Alienware Alpha R2View Deal

In terms of power, this machine was built for the casual gamer who doesn't need to play every game at its highest setting. It packs a 3.2-GHz Core i3-6100T processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and an AMD Radeon R9 M470X 2GB graphics card.

At a time when most consoles sell for comfortably under $300, paying $600 for a gaming PC may sound redundant, but much of the savings will come when purchasing games through services like Steam, which has frequent sales on many of today's most in-demand games.

Another benefit is that the Alienware Alpha R2 can be used for things other than gaming, which helps justify the price.

Finally, a $200 off Alienware discount is a rare find, so we say take advantage of it while you can.