How to Force the Update to Windows Phone Mango

Who wants a mango?

If you're rocking Windows Phone 7, there's a good chance you're eagerly awaiting the arrival of Windows Phone 7.5, also known as Mango. For the impatient, the fact that this update is being rolled out slowly is probably particularly painful. WPCentral reports that it'll take up to a month for everyone to get Mango, so you could potentially be waiting weeks. However, there is a way to force the update and it's not that difficult, so if you're willing to try ...

According to WPCentral, the trick is disconnecting your internet for just a couple of seconds. Sound weird? Yeah, we thought so, too, but here's how it works: Connect your Windows Phone to a PC and launch the Zune software. If the software tells you there's no update available, you can force the update by clicking another button (WPC says any of the options above or below the word 'Update' will do). After that, you'll want to click the 'Update' button again and then briefly disconnect your computer from the internet 1-2 seconds later. If you get the same 'your phone is already up-to-date' message, you didn't disconnect fast enough. After about 30 seconds or so, a pop-up should appear telling you that an update is available.

You'll likely need to do this a few times, as WPC says there's two pre-Mango updates, which are 7392 and 7403. After you've forced 7403 your phone should start automatically installing 7720 (Mango). If not, you'll need to force the update using the instructions above.

Let us know how you do with this method. Penny Arcade's Mike Krahulik reported via Twitter that he was successful in forcing the update so it has been proven to work, however whacky it sounds.

57 Comments Comment from the forums
  • amigafan 29 September 2011 01:47
    Lol "rocking" Windows Phone 7, weird expression. Maybe I should put a definition in Urban Dictionary as "hitting someone's iPhone with your Windows Phone 7 device (similar to egg battle on Easter)" :D
  • amk-aka-Phantom 29 September 2011 01:53
    I don't have a Win7Phone device, but I think it's great that Tom's posts this type of advice/how-to articles. There should be more of that and less of Apple/console/tablet news. Well done and good luck to W7P users with this...
  • mikem_90 29 September 2011 02:06
    I'm not so sure using the words "Force", "Mango", And "Phone" give me a warm fuzzy peachy feeling.
  • tipoo 29 September 2011 02:15
    *Pats HD7S on head*
    Hope you like exotic fruit, buddy.
  • Specter0420 29 September 2011 02:16
    From the comments at WPcentral I shouldn't have any trouble getting this done on my T-mobile HD7. I will try when I get off work and post back. I love this phone "as is" and am pretty excited about it getting even better! I told all my friends with WP7 but haven't heard back from them yet.
  • mcd023 29 September 2011 02:19
    fortunately, the developer unlocked phones are a little easier :D
  • captaincharisma 29 September 2011 02:23
    now we need an article on how to replace windows 7 with android on the phones :)
  • 29 September 2011 02:35
    It is working for me and my HD7. I think it might be a little unclear in the article. Basically, you disconnect your internet when as soon as you click "update" in the settings section, so your internet disconnects while it says it is checking for updates. Keep the internet disconnected. Eventually, it will just say their is an update available despite the fact you aren't connected to the internet. Then re-connect, and hit the update button.
  • 29 September 2011 02:37
    What kind of insanity is that? I'm mean, I'm going to do it if I have to, but how does a programmer write a haywire slice of code that lets that happen?
  • 29 September 2011 02:40
    Anyone get this to work? Tips? Not getting anywhere....
