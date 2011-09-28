How to Force the Update to Windows Phone Mango

If you're rocking Windows Phone 7, there's a good chance you're eagerly awaiting the arrival of Windows Phone 7.5, also known as Mango. For the impatient, the fact that this update is being rolled out slowly is probably particularly painful. WPCentral reports that it'll take up to a month for everyone to get Mango, so you could potentially be waiting weeks. However, there is a way to force the update and it's not that difficult, so if you're willing to try ...

According to WPCentral, the trick is disconnecting your internet for just a couple of seconds. Sound weird? Yeah, we thought so, too, but here's how it works: Connect your Windows Phone to a PC and launch the Zune software. If the software tells you there's no update available, you can force the update by clicking another button (WPC says any of the options above or below the word 'Update' will do). After that, you'll want to click the 'Update' button again and then briefly disconnect your computer from the internet 1-2 seconds later. If you get the same 'your phone is already up-to-date' message, you didn't disconnect fast enough. After about 30 seconds or so, a pop-up should appear telling you that an update is available.

You'll likely need to do this a few times, as WPC says there's two pre-Mango updates, which are 7392 and 7403. After you've forced 7403 your phone should start automatically installing 7720 (Mango). If not, you'll need to force the update using the instructions above.

Let us know how you do with this method. Penny Arcade's Mike Krahulik reported via Twitter that he was successful in forcing the update so it has been proven to work, however whacky it sounds.