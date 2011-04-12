Trending

Sony Chief: Nintendo Makes ''Babysitting Tools''

By

Nintendo’s 3DS is groundbreaking in that it’s the first glasses-free 3D handheld console. However, it seems one of the company’s competitors isn’t even going to pretend to be impressed by Nintendo’s efforts in the console market.

Speaking to Fortune, president and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment America, Jack Tretton, said he doesn’t view the DS line as competition, as they appeal to a different demographic.

"Our view of the 'Game Boy experience' is that it's a great babysitting tool, something young kids do on airplanes, but no self-respecting twenty-something is going to be sitting on an airplane with one of those," he says. "He's too old for that."

Tretton also said that he feels the Xbox 360 and the Wii are running out of steam and will struggle to be relevant in 2011 and the years ahead.

"They're starting to run out of steam now in terms of continuing to be relevant in 2011 and beyond," he said, before criticizing consoles without hard drives and motion gaming: "I mean, you've gotta be kidding me. Why would I buy a gaming system without a hard drive in it? How does this thing scale? Motion gaming is cute, but if I can only wave my arms six inches, how does this really feel like I'm doing true accurate motion gaming?"

Aside from bitch-slapping competitors, Tretton talked a little about Sony’s plans for the next year, which include 3D gaming and the new PSP2, aka NGP. He admitted that while Sony 3D currently requires glasses, he believes people just need to try it for themselves before they’ll ‘get it.’

"Conceptually, it's hard for people to put their head around," he said. "But when you put them in front of a 3-D TV and you have them play or Killzone or Uncharted or you let them watch the National Championshiop in 3-D, they get it. Just like with HD, people have to experience it, there has to be content that takes advantage of it, and I think this is going to be a pretty nice breakout year for that."

Of the upcoming NGP, Tretton said Sony has tried to give consumers something they feel is lacking with current devices.

“We looked at every technology out there, every [bell and] whistle, and how can we make those flexible as possible for consumers to experience."

NGP will be available in some markets before the end of the year, though Sony has not provided a more detailed release schedule.

*Image credit: Spicuzza's Photo A Day.

37 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TheViper 12 April 2011 09:03
    Sony was long known for their executives arrogance. But after Howard Stringer took over, we saw a lot less of it. Then Sony hired a guy to speak their arrogance for them (the fictional Kevin Butler character). Sadly, Jack Tretton continues to take on the arrogant role himself.


    Here's one for you, Jack.

    "No self-respecting executive would stoop to pathetic, immature taunts and quips as a means to drum up brand support."
    Reply
  • bustapr 12 April 2011 09:15
    im not too old to play 3DS!!!!
    Reply
  • kinggraves 12 April 2011 09:21
    If by getting "it", you're referring to a second mortgage to pay for the new TV and several pairs of glasses to see their 3D. Reality is that if given a choice, people would opt for glasses-free 3D and the tech will become much more popular as that method becomes more accessible. Poor Jack seems a bit bitter since Nintendo has consistently outsold them for years with their "babysitting tools". He's also taking a jab at motion sensing controls when Sony just went and jumped on that bandwagon last year, maybe Move isn't...moving?

    This is just another few sound bites in Sony's continued attempt to be the cool older brother. Sure he'll buy you beer and let you borrow his porn, but after awhile you start wondering why he isn't hanging around people his own age. Actual adults, people that are really mature, will play whatever they want regardless of how others see them. Using a device just for your own self image is for teenagers and Apple fans.
    Reply
  • Marco925 12 April 2011 09:28
    Hey, i like Nintendo's offerings, Back off sony!
    Reply
  • 12 April 2011 09:40
    When will Sony get it. Their gaming products appeal only to hardcode nerds are lured by hype and graphics. Nintendo products appeal to people wanting fun ,sorted and polished videogames (hint gameplay). Still after so many years of PS1, PS2, PS3 and they don't have anything as good like Zelda, or Mario. And i am not fun of nintendo just like good games.
    Reply
  • 12 April 2011 09:43
    Yeah okay, Jack. I'm 23 and I play with my DS everywhere, with more self respect than you could ever muster.
    Reply
  • Prince_Porter 12 April 2011 09:45
    I like both, a great gaming experience is a great gaming experience. Both have shovel-ware, both have gems. I think Sony, better yet, Jack, needs to stop taking the approach of our politicians during election time, and just tell the people what he has to offer.
    Reply
  • 12 April 2011 09:49
    Sony's PS3 is just a good blueray player other than that is lame!
    Reply
  • 12 April 2011 10:04
    lol, so Nintendo consoles are ''Babysitting Tools'' then why the hell did Sony copy Nintendo with the move?, is the same thing as the wiimote Sony, lol and btw i see DS's (new, old) everywhere, i haven't seen anyone with a PSP in a long while (does my nephew count?, lol), stupid arrogant Sony as always
    Reply
  • adamboy64 12 April 2011 10:09
    Well, two things about what Jack said.

    I'm sure Nintendo handhelds do make great babysitting tools.

    And the view of Nintendo handhelds he's espousing is pretty widespread and commonplace, sadly. I'm not sure what will change that.

    And yes, Sony have always been great at stirring up. It's very effective marketing. A classic example was last year's E3. Good times.

    Well, his comments have succeeded in what they were set out to do - stir the pot.
    In contrast with these comments, I am looking forward to the NGP.
    Reply