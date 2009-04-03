Google Allows Android Tethering Outside U.S.

While we’re all busy getting excited about the possibility of tethering for iPhone 3.0, Android users are still mourning that fact that Google pulled a tethering application from the app store because it violated T-Mobile’s terms of service.



Googled pulled the application last week but today, CNet reports that the search giant has made the application available once again, but only for those outside the U.S.



Basically the deal is Google said it can’t have any application that violates T-Mobile’s terms of service (i.e., tethering) but that it didn’t mean to pull the application altogether and non-T-Mobile users were supposed to still have access.



The full statement from Google (via CNet) goes a little bit something like this:



“On Monday, several applications that enable tethering were removed from the Android Market catalog because they were in violation of T-Mobile's terms of service in the U.S. Based on Android's Developer Distribution Agreement (section 7.2), we remove applications from the Android Market catalog that violate the terms of service of a carrier or manufacturer.



We inadvertently unpublished the applications for all carriers, and today we have corrected the problem so that all Android Market users outside the T-Mobile US network will now have access to the applications. We have notified the affected developers.”



While it’s nice that the rest of the world gets to tether away to their heart’s content, we’re a little disappointed the app won’t be available in the U.S. Fair enough it violates T-Mobile’s terms of service, but what’s to stop T-Mobile introducing a tethering plan with pricing based around or similar to the recently announced 3G modem the company launched?