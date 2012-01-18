Trending

Apple Files Lawsuit Against 10 Samsung Smartphones

Apple isn't giving up its fight against Samsung and its Galaxy line of tablets and smartphones.

It's been a while since we heard anything relating to a Samsung/Apple lawsuit. Last we heard, Samsung had won the right to sell the Galaxy Tab 10.1 down under and was using Apple's relentless efforts to block its sale to boost marketing for the device. However, it seems though Samsung won that particular battle, the war rages on.

Bloomberg reports that Apple has just filed a lawsuit aiming to block the sale of multiple Samsung-brand smartphones in Germany. The lawsuit covers ten phones in total, including the company's successful Galaxy S Plus and S II handsets. The suit was filed in Dusseldorf and is alleging patent infringement of Apple's design rights. 

Samsung was recently forced to introduce a modified version of the Galaxy Tab 10.1 in Germany after Apple claimed that the original model was too similar to its iPad tablet. The result was the Galaxy 10.1N, which was introduced after sales of the original version were blocked. Apple tried to have this model blocked too, claiming that it was still infringing upon Apple-owned patents. However, in December, Judge Johanna Brueckner-Hofmann said in a preliminary assessment that the courts believed Samsung's changes were sufficient.

"According to the court's assessment, the defendant has moved away sufficiently from the legally protected design," Judge Brueckner-Hofmann is quoted by Reuters as saying. A ruling is expected on February 9.

  • N.Broekhuijsen 18 January 2012 06:04
    I would make a nasty comment about apple, but over the last few months I have been forced to deplete my creativity, and hence cannot think of one anymore...

    Oh wait, I just wrote one!

    hehe, screw apple
    Reply
  • 18 January 2012 06:04
    wonder if apple will throw a fit about the tegra 3?
    Reply
  • 18 January 2012 06:20
    I hope Samsung wins, Apple's angle on handling competition is outrageous.
    Reply
  • DroKing 18 January 2012 06:26
    Silly much Apple?
    Reply
  • 18 January 2012 06:28
    Even an iPhone fanboi would have to understand that this is going a bit too far now...
    Reply
  • video_master 18 January 2012 06:33
    There is no way that 10 different Samsung phones look like the iPhone. This is just plain stupid now.
    Reply
  • Thunderfox 18 January 2012 06:34
    Steve Jobs is gone, now it's Apple's turn to die.
    Reply
  • slabbo 18 January 2012 06:39
    you can patent design rights?

    quick, someone patent, the general design rights for a car...then sue every automaker out there!
    Reply
  • dragonsqrrl 18 January 2012 06:42
    Here we go again. Really Apple? You're venturing into patent-troll territory.
    Reply