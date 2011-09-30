Trending

Apple Inventory Points to New iPhone 5, 4S and iPod

As the day draws closer, things are getting more exciting.

With just two business days to go before Apple's scheduled October 4 event at its Cupertino HQ, the rumor mill is kicking into overdrive. While we know that it's an iPhone event, Apple has not confirmed anything regarding an iPhone 5, an iPhone 4S, or even, given that the fall event is traditionally for iPods, if it will be making any changes to the iPod line. However, a few recent additions to the company's inventory system suggests that all three of the above rumors might be true.

9to5Mac reports that three new iPod models have cropped up in Apple's inventory system with the codename N81A. N81 being the codename for the 4th generation iPod touch, 9to5 believes that these N81A models are the same device with a minor tweak: The color. Yep, the main theory is that this is just the 4th generation iPod touch in white. Thrilling!

More interesting is the appearance of a modified iPhone 4. This model carries the N90A codename, which is just a small difference from the iPhone 4's N90 moniker. Considering the iPhone codename 'N94' has appeared in the iOS SDK several times, we're going to assume that N90A refers to something close to the iPhone 4 while N94 is the iPhone 5.

If you're not a fan of the iPhone 4, you might be interested in learning that the iPhone 5 has also cropped up in Apple's inventory system. 9to5Mac has since reported that the next generation of iPhone, under the N94 moniker, has appeared in the inventory system. Roll on Tuesday!

  • eklipz330 30 September 2011 23:08
    let's see what tim cook is made of. i don't really agree with apple products being game changers anymore, but they are really good and do what theyre designed to do very well
  • burnley14 30 September 2011 23:14
    Personally I'm excited to see what the new iPhone has to offer. With that said, let the blind hatred against Apple products for no particular reason commence!
  • alikum 30 September 2011 23:17
    Personally, I'd like to see Samsung and HTC file a joint lawsuit against Apple on wireless technology and graphics transmission patent infringement so that they fail to launch on date. That ought to teach Apple a lesson.
  • Pyree 30 September 2011 23:20
    ^Many of us don't hate apple product. We just hate their price and their closed OS system on the PC market. If they are cheaper and their OS is not restricted to hardware, it is worth it. Now give me negative vote.
  • eklipz330 30 September 2011 23:24
    i don't hate apple or their prices or their closed os system. why would i hate an inanimate object? i just like their alternatives better, that's all
  • back_by_demand 01 October 2011 00:00
    Yep, the main theory is that this is just the 4th generation iPod touch in white. Thrilling!
    Irony?
    I have a new found respect for you Jane
  • Harby 01 October 2011 00:00
    burnley14Personally I'm excited to see what the new iPhone has to offer. With that said, let the blind hatred against Apple products for no particular reason commence!
    Well, my particular reason is that they pretend to sell something exotic and unique and innovative and whatnot when in reality all they sell is overpriced existing technology.
  • back_by_demand 01 October 2011 00:03
    burnley14Personally I'm excited to see what the new iPhone has to offer. With that said, let the blind hatred against Apple products for no particular reason commence!I'm excited too, it will validate my decision to get the handset I did knowing that cost less and is technologically superior.
  • phishy714 01 October 2011 00:06
    .... who gives a flying fuck anymore?

    yes, apple has an iphone 5.
    yes, it will be replaced and obselete in 8 months.
    yes, you will pay a stupid amount to get it because it will be "it" for 8 months.
    no, no one gives a damn anymore.
  • amdwilliam1985 01 October 2011 00:22
    back_by_demandIrony?I have a new found respect for you Jane
    I don't think that's irony.
    Believe it or not, most of my female friends believe appearance to be the #1 feature on any product, including IT product(in this case, white iPhone).
    To further the point, the other day, I asked a female friend of mine about what she does on her iPhone, she said phone call, texting and music mostly. And then I said you can do it with a regular "dumb" phone. But she replied saying iPhone is a pretty product. She used to be a Sony person, now she's a converted Apple person.

    You got to admit that Apple products are good looking, (yes, they got inferior hardware, good luck explaining that to a non-tech person, as far as they know, Apple has better hardware/screen than most smart phones out there) and they are powerful enough for 95% of the general population.
