Apple Inventory Points to New iPhone 5, 4S and iPod

With just two business days to go before Apple's scheduled October 4 event at its Cupertino HQ, the rumor mill is kicking into overdrive. While we know that it's an iPhone event, Apple has not confirmed anything regarding an iPhone 5, an iPhone 4S, or even, given that the fall event is traditionally for iPods, if it will be making any changes to the iPod line. However, a few recent additions to the company's inventory system suggests that all three of the above rumors might be true.

9to5Mac reports that three new iPod models have cropped up in Apple's inventory system with the codename N81A. N81 being the codename for the 4th generation iPod touch, 9to5 believes that these N81A models are the same device with a minor tweak: The color. Yep, the main theory is that this is just the 4th generation iPod touch in white. Thrilling!

More interesting is the appearance of a modified iPhone 4. This model carries the N90A codename, which is just a small difference from the iPhone 4's N90 moniker. Considering the iPhone codename 'N94' has appeared in the iOS SDK several times, we're going to assume that N90A refers to something close to the iPhone 4 while N94 is the iPhone 5.

If you're not a fan of the iPhone 4, you might be interested in learning that the iPhone 5 has also cropped up in Apple's inventory system. 9to5Mac has since reported that the next generation of iPhone, under the N94 moniker, has appeared in the inventory system. Roll on Tuesday!