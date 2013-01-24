Trending

Apple Pulls 500px App for Allowing Easy Access to Nude Pics

By

Photography application was available for nearly 16 months.

500px, a popular photography application for iOS, has been removed from the Apple App Store by the Cupertino firm based on allegations that it allowed easy access to nude photos.

"The app was removed from the App Store for featuring pornographic images and material, a clear violation of our guidelines," Apple said in a statement. "We also received customer complaints about possible child pornography. We've asked the developer to put safeguards in place to prevent pornographic images and material in their app."

500px has maintained its innocence, with the firm never hosting purely pornographic pictures, with the nude images which are published being artistic in nature and not vulgar.

"We don’t allow pornographic images. If something is purely pornographic, it’s against our terms and it’s deleted," said 500px COO Evgeny Tchebotarev. The company continued: "We take the issue of child pornography incredibly seriously. There has never been an issue or one complaint to us about child pornography. Although it has never happened, a complaint of this nature would be taken very seriously and would immediately be escalated to appropriate law enforcement agency. In all our conversations with Apple a concern about child exploitation was never mentioned."

500px, which has been downloaded over a million times, relies on its users to flag inappropriate images, but also offers an opt-out policy for nude images, which is enabled by default. The app itself has been available on iOS for nearly 16 months.

 

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dark_knight33 24 January 2013 12:09
    How's that "app approval" process working for you now Apple fans? No malware, but also no choice what-so-ever in what you want to install. Reminds me of being a parent. I suppose you could jail-break and load up cydia, or you know, just get a real phone like a SGS3. ;)
    Reply
  • dark_knight33 24 January 2013 12:11
    Also: Well, at least you're safe from the sight of a boob. *gasp*
    Reply
  • wolley74 24 January 2013 12:11
    based on allegations that it allowed easy access to nude photos.
    so does safari, better pull it from iOS
    Reply
  • dauntekong 24 January 2013 12:21
    Boy: "Siri, Please show me your boobs..."

    Siri: "Please wait while I search for my private photo... Here you go..."

    *SHOWS NAKED FAT CHICK WITH IPHONE BETWEEN OPEN THIGHS"

    Boy: *VOMITS* "OMG!"
    Reply
  • dark_wizzie 24 January 2013 13:02
    ...And what is wrong with pornography?
    Reply
  • jankeke 24 January 2013 13:35
    Is Apple trying to turn people into asexual drones ?
    Reply
  • virtualban 24 January 2013 13:50
    Hmmm... a browser allows me to find pornography rather easily too...
    Reply
  • abbadon_34 24 January 2013 13:55
    Best way to ban pornagraphy: claim child porn.

    Best way to shutdown any piece of the internet: claim child porn.
    Reply
  • eiskrystal 24 January 2013 15:14
    I went on their site and found this http://500px.com/photo/4272858

    In a way, more disturbing than boobs.


    Reply
  • jankeke 24 January 2013 15:21
    eiskrystalI went on their site and found this http://500px.com/photo/4272858In a way, more disturbing than boobs.A kid with a toy gun ? That's hardly a disturbing or uncommon sight.
    Reply