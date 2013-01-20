Android Botnet Claims 1 Million Victims in China

Security researchers have discovered a vast Android-related mobile botnet in China that has affected over one million victims.
The attack, based on a Trojan, affects Google's Android platform by being hidden in more than 7,000 apps. That includes popular games such as Temple Run and Fishing Joy.
Once the botnet is installed, the attacker can remotely control the victim’s smartphone, consequently allowing them to steal data, download additional apps and integrate adware.
The ‘Andorid.Troj.mdk’ Trojan itself was discovered back in 2011 by security firm Kingsoft Duba. However, with Android dominating the Chinese market during 2012, a lack of awareness over mobile security threats from new mobile owners has allowed the botnet to infect over one million users.
Meanwhile, SpamSoldier, a similar Android malicious mobile application is confined to the U.S. During the third quarter of 2012, Android malware surged by a considerable amount.
Maybe China would invest a little more into cracking down on the Mob hackers?
(I call them "Mob" because many professional hackers work together, just like criminal gangs)
However, Google still has to walk a fine line between setting the flood gates to "full open" and being a tyrant about selecting which stuff to approve.
When the first iPhones came out, a company got screwed over by Apple when Apple's review committee took over three years to approve their preemptively heavily marketed app.
By the time the app was available on the market, the new iPhones already included the app's feature.
Ouch...
You have no idea how many people social engineering can dupe, and how many of those people thought they were being smart.
expressionateWill an Antivirus like Avast help to protect my phone?
Well, smartphones are essentially ultra-mobile computers. Better safe than sorry.
Care to post a link to that app, just asking to cite your sources...
Ouch
The company submitted an app that had to do with "enhancing communication" (don't fully remember), and proceeded to run advertisements in anticipation of their app being approved quickly.
However, a group of indie developers got lucky that their app was approved within 3 months.