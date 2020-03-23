The best PS4 games in 2020

The best PS4 games can help you unwind after a long day, or fill up the time if you're stuck at home. Sony's powerful PS4 console has been out for almost seven years, and during that time, we've seen some truly incredible games. From action epics like God of War, to pensive, surreal experiences like Dreams, our selections for the best PS4 games have something to offer everyone.

In case you've already put your PS4 purchases on hold, Tom's Guide has compiled as much information we could find about the upcoming PS5. And for those who want to play with a partner, check out our list of the best split-screen PS4 games.

For everyone else, here are the best PS4 games you can buy now.

The best PS4 games available now

Dreams

(Image credit: Sony)

LittleBigPlanet is great, but what if you could make your own entire games instead of just platformer levels? That's the idea behind Media Molecule's Dreams: a robust creation suite that lets you craft characters, structures, pieces of music, short films and even full-length games. The game's rich editing tools are complemented by handy tutorials, whether you're looking to make a simple platformer or a deep multiplayer role-playing game. And if you'd rather just play, Dreams serves up a nonstop buffet of fresh community experiences, many of which are curated by Media Molecule itself. - Michael Andronico

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

(Image credit: EA)

It's been a long time since we had a great Star Wars game, but Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order seems to fit the bill. The game stars Cal Kestis: a Jedi Padawan who managed to survive the murderous Order 66 in Episode III. Cal can topple imperial foes with his lightsaber and an array of Force powers. With tight gameplay and an affable cast of supporting characters, Fallen Order is a throwback to the kind of Star Wars games we used to get: creative, inventive and fun.

Death Stranding

(Image credit: Sony)

Death Stranding is undoubtedly one of the weirder games to come out in 2019. But it's also one of the best PS4 games, particularly if you enjoy Hideo Kojima's unique brand of unhinged futurism. In the game, you take control of Sam Bridges, who delivers supplies to survivors in a post-apocalyptic Earth. The titular "Death Stranding" unleashed a race of extradimensional creatures, which raise some extremely existential questions about life, death and the nature of power in the post-apocalypse.

The Outer Worlds

(Image credit: Private Division)

For those who pine for the days of Fallout: New Vegas and the Mass Effect trilogy, there's The Outer Worlds. This first-person RPG casts you as a colonist in the Halcyon solar system, pitted against a handful of powerful corporations that will do absolutely anything to maximize profits, no matter who suffers along the way. With action-packed gameplay, tons of options to resolve quests non-violently, an affable cast of party members and a story that reacts profoundly to the choices you make, The Outer Worlds is one of the best games of its type in years.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Toss a coin to your Witcher, O valley of plenty! If you've been marathoning The Witcher on Netflix, then you owe it to yourself to check out the excellent games as well. While the first two Witcher titles aren't available on PS4, you can play the biggest and arguably best of the bunch: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This game takes place many years after Geralt's adventures in the show. Nilfgaard is waging another war on the Northern Realms, and only Geralt can stop the threat — if he can track down his wayward ward, Ciri, first. With a huge world, tight gameplay and plenty of opportunities to shape the story, The Witcher 3 is one of the very best games of the last decade.

Resident Evil 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 2 was a well-received game back in 1998, combining survival-horror, exploration, puzzle and combat elements to create an experience greater than the sum of its parts. However, the game was also saddled with difficult controls, punishing difficulty and pixelated graphics. A new remake changes all of that, and makes the Resident Evil 2 one of the best PS4 games. The Resident Evil 2 remake features tight gunplay, intense scares and plenty of rewarding opportunities to replay one of the games that first made Resident Evil into a favorite series.

Persona 5

(Image credit: Atlus)

When it comes to RPGs, there simply isn't anything else out there like Persona 5. From its gorgeous anime cutscenes to its smooth, jazzy soundtrack or even little things like the in-game UI and battle menus, Persona 5 is dripping with style. Unlike a lot of other RPGs stuck in fantasyland, Persona 5 is set in contemporary Japan with all the trappings of modern society, and its story is exquisitely crafted too. And with Persona 5 only available on PS4 and PS3. this game is an exclusive treat that Playstation owners would be foolish to ignore.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

(Image credit: CD PROJEKT RED)

Geralt of Rivia's adventures in the Northern Kingdoms have come to an end, but there are still more stories to explore in the world of the Witcher. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales winds back the clock to tell a story about Meve, Queen of Lyria, who returns from a clandestine royal meeting to find her kingdom in turmoil. With the help of her loyal retainers and soldiers, she'll fix the problem through diplomacy, force and gorgeous collectible Gwent cards. Instead of putting Meve into a traditional RPG, her adventure is instead a way to play Gwent: the wildly popular mini-game from The Witcher 3, but now with lots of new cards and strategies. Whether you play Thronebreaker for the franchise lore and satisfying narrative, or the detailed cards and complex strategies, you'll want to play it all the same.

Uncharted 4

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

In Nathan Drake's final adventure, he pursues pirate treasure, evades a ruthless villain and throws his personal life into chaos — and that's just the setup. Uncharted 4 is the last, and arguably the best, game in the Uncharted series, combining a delightful historical mystery with top-notch gunplay and vehicular exploration sections. If you haven't already played the first three games, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection is also worthwhile. All told, The Uncharted saga comprises some of the best PS4 games you can get exclusively on the system.

Devil May Cry 5

(Image credit: Capcom)

Eleven years after Devil May Cry 4 hit shelves, Capcom has finally released a sequel worth waiting for. Devil May Cry 5 is a confident, stylish action game that's satisfying for long-term fans and welcoming to newcomers. Playing as supernatural warriors Dante, Nero and V, you'll fight enormous, grotesque foes with a gorgeous combination of gunplay, swordplay and platforming. The gameplay is particularly satisfying, since as you rack up higher combos, the soundtrack will change and become more elaborate to reflect your success. Devil May Cry 5 is a gorgeous, rewarding experience, and well worth a look if you've ever had any affinity for the series.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The Tales series has never been the biggest JRPG franchise on this side of the Pacific. But if you've never played it, it's well worth a look, and Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition is one of the best ways to get your feet wet. This game follows the adventures of Yuri Lowell: a disgraced knight with a good heart, who gathers up a team of adventurers to help people all around the world. Naturally, this puts him at odds with some very dangerous villains, and a complex, satisfying story ensues. One of the game's biggest draws is its real-time battle system, which makes dodging, blocking and positioning just as important as your characters' levels and skills.

Mortal Kombat 11

(Image credit: WB Games)

Mortal Kombat has had its ups and downs over the years, but Mortal Kombat 11 demonstrates that the series still has plenty of surprises to offer. In addition to a solid story mode and tons of unlockable single-player content, Mortal Kombat 11 offers refined, strategic one-on-one fights. Instead of testing who's memorized the most super-moves or how quickly players can mash an attack button, this game prioritizes distance, variety and judicious application of limited super-moves. Of course, Mortal Kombat's hallmark gore is back in full-force, with some extremely over-the-top fatalities, sure to test even the most hardened stomachs. Overall, MK11 is simply an excellent fighting game, with a little something for everyone.

Ratchet & Clank (2016)

(Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment Europe)

Don't let the abysmal recent film spoil your enjoyment of the game. Ratchet & Clank (2016) reboots the classic platformer series in style, pitting intergalactic adventurers Ratchet and Clank against the nefarious Chairman Drek and his planet-destroying weapon. With tight controls, a variety of goofy weaponry and a thoroughly enjoyable story, Ratchet & Clank is a perfect entry point for both kid and adult newcomers to the series. It's also a Sony exclusive, meaning that it's one of the best PS4 games that you can't get elsewhere.

Sea of Solitude

(Image credit: EA/Jo-Mei Games)

If you've had your fill of high-octane combat games and mind-bending puzzle experiences, try Sea of Solitude. This low-key, chill adventure game is all about a girl named Kay, who must navigate an odd, lonely world in a lifeboat. As Kay explores her gorgeous, watercolor environs, she'll encounter all manner of strange creatures and characters. The gameplay isn't too taxing, but the story — which deals with depression and mental illness — is one worth experiencing.

God of War

(Image credit: Sony)

After a five-year hiatus, the God of War series is back, and it's very different. Kratos, formerly a living ball of rage, is now a family man, trying to balance his deicidal past with his devotion to his adolescent son, Atreus. Leaving Greece behind, Kratos now occupies Scandinavia — and that means, among other things, that there's a whole new host of mythical beasts to slay. While the story questions whether Kratos' violent past was fully justified, the gameplay is as satisfying and visceral as ever, pitting the demigod against all manner of trolls, sea monsters and dragons. It's a bold new direction for a beloved series, and easily one of the best PS4 games you can buy.

Spider-Man

(Image credit: Marvel)

There have been a handful of good Spider-Man games over the year, but the wall-crawler's most recent outing on the PS4 blows just about all of them out of the water. Marvel's Spider-Man is everything fans wanted it to be. Not only is it a huge, open-world recreation of New York City with plenty of landmarks to see and doodads to collect, but it also features a thrilling web-slinging system and fast-paced, finely-tuned combat mechanics. Throw in an original story that puts a new spin on beloved Spidey friends and foes, like Mary Jane Watson, the Kingpin and Norman Osborn, and you've got what's easily one of the best games of 2018 — and one of the best PS4 games, period.

Red Dead Redemption 2

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

It's been a long time coming, but Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally available on the PS4. That means dozens — maybe hundreds — of hours spent wrangling horses, gunning down outlaws, chasing bounties and generally exploring the Wild West as bank robber Arthur Morgan. As a member of the deadly Van der Linde gang, Morgan must evade federal agents while carving out his own piece of history during one of the most tumultuous eras in the United States. With deep gameplay systems, an ambitious story and a fully-realized setting, Red Dead Redemption 2 demands a lot of time, but offers plenty of satisfaction in return.

Rage 2

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Rage, as a series, is sort of "Mad Max meets Doom," and Rage 2 is more of a good thing. In fact, it's arguably better than the first game, thanks to an intriguing story, an engaging open world and some supremely satisfying weaponry. (The shotgun is an old, reliable standby, but the throwable wingstick, which can topple multiple enemies at once, never gets old.) In the game, you take control of a Ranger, who must work his or her way through a postapocalyptic wasteland, mowing down raiders, rivals and mutants along the way. There's ground combat, vehicular combat, exploration, character customization — in other words, it'll keep you busy, and entertained, for quite a while.

Tetris Effect

(Image credit: Enhance Games)

Tetris, the classic puzzle game, might not seem like it's in need of an upgrade. After all, the premise couldn't be much simpler: Use a variety of shapes to complete an entire row, clearing it and paving the way for new shapes. The more you play, the faster it gets. What could Tetris Effect add to a concept that was arguably perfected back in 1989? Well, for starters, it can add VR support, a variety of colorful effects, a subtle rhythm-based musical component and a variety of special skills that can make your combos even more exciting. Tetris Effect is one of the few variations over the years that adds, rather than detracts, from the original formula, and once you start, it's hard to get it out of your head.

Overwatch

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch isn't just a PC gaming sensation; it's also available on PS4. Just in case you've missed the massive hype: Overwatch is a multiplayer FPS, with a huge, colorful cast of characters. Whether you like diving headfirst into a firefight, setting up traps to confound your enemies or keeping your allies alive and healthy, there's a character to suit your tastes perfectly. Overwatch is quite remarkable in that it appeals to the hardcore esports crowd, the everyday multiplayer crowd and the Tumblr fanfic/fan art crowd in equal measure. If you haven't tried it yet, the PS4 version has a vibrant and active community — although you'll need a PS Plus subscription to play.

Horizon Zero Dawn

(Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment Europe)

Horizon Zero Dawn has it all: an interesting open world, a creative story, a relatable protagonist, a variety of challenges and, of course, a whole host of gigantic robot dinosaurs. Set in a postapocalyptic world that has had time to become lush once again, Horizon Zero Dawn tells the story of Aloy: a pariah from her tribe, who nevertheless becomes a master of the bow and spear. As she explores the dangerous world around her, she learns that she may play a pivotal role in changing it for the better. It's one of the best PS4 games that's exclusive to the system.