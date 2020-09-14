Today's best Logitech G733 Lightspeed deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Logitech G733 specs Compatibility: PC, PS4, Switch

Drivers: 40 mm

Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Wireless: Yes

The Logitech G733 is the spiritual successor to excellent gaming headsets like the Logitech G933 and the Logitech G935 . These wireless headsets were comfortable, robust and feature-rich. However, they weren't exactly the prettiest gaming headsets, and they were pretty expensive to boot.

At $130, the Logitech G733 is reasonably priced. Even better: As part of Logitech's new Color Collection, the G733 comes in a stately black, a sleek white, a striking blue or a vibrant pink. It's one of the prettiest headsets that Logitech has ever released, and its almost a shame that it'll likely never leave your house. (It doesn't work with mobile devices.)

However, the G733s lower price comes with a few compromises in design. The plastic chassis feels light and flimsy; the elastic headband doesn't give a precise fit; the removable microphone doesn't get close enough to the mouth. Furthermore, while the headset sounds fine, it simply doesn't hit the aural heights of some of Logitechs comparable models such as the Logitech G Pro X Wireless .

If you're dying for a pretty wireless headset that also offers decent sound and multi-system compatibility, the Logitech G733 is a good choice, but its not quite one of the best gaming headsets on the market. Read our full Logitech G733 review for more information.

Logitech G733 design

I'm of two minds about the Logitech G733s physical appearance. I adore the fact that you can get it in four different colors instead of "all black, yet again." I'm also in favor of gaming headsets ditching tiresome notches in favor of effortless elastic bands. But the G733 feels downright insubstantial — almost flimsy — compared to most of Logitech's other headsets. Furthermore, once you get past the novelty of color choices, the G733 isn't not a very pretty headset, with odd angles and form-over-function choices wherever you look.

(Image credit: Logitech)

I'll discuss how the headset fits (or sometimes doesn't) in the next section, but for now, I can say that the G733 has a plastic headband with an adjustable elastic band underneath. You can move the earcups up and down a bit, but for the most part, the headset is supposed to adjust on its own.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The earcups are an odd angled oval shape, and they don't swivel, making the headset difficult to store or transport. Each earcup has a programmable LED strip in the front — a truly baffling choice, but more on this later.

On the right earcup, there's a power button, a volume dial and a mic-mute button, in addition to a removable, flexible microphone and a USB-C charging port. While I admire the G733's simplicity and color schemes, something about the overall design just doesn't add up. It's half gaming headset, half fashion accessory, and it doesn't really succeed on either front.

Logitech G733 comfort

My biggest issue with the Logitech G733 is that I could never get it to fit well. I was excited about an elastic band, since that approach has worked very well on headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis 7 and the Roccat Renga . However, whereas those bands help you get a precise fit right off the bat, the G733 requires a bit more finagling.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Instead of an adjustable Velcro strap, the G733 lets you move the strap between two different pegs on each side — one of which was too tight, and the other of which was too loose, in my experience. Even after that, you have to adjust each earcup individually, since each one can slide up and down a few notches.

The elastic band can never quite decide whether it wants to sit on the front or the back of the skull, and the fit is a little different either way. It's not impossible to get the G733 to stay in place, but the process is much more difficult than it needs to be.

Once you do get them in place, the earcups don't always make a complete seal, although they're plush and comfortable otherwise. I didn't have any trouble wearing the G733 for hours at a time, even with glasses on.

Logitech G733 performance

The Logitech G733 delivers perfectly good sound for both gaming and music. It has stereo options; it has surround sound options; it has equalization options. If you tweak all three of them enough, you can make the headset sound a little better than its default configuration.

(Image credit: Logitech)

While the soundscape is a little flat and the headset doesn't excel with any genre in particular, it'll get you through any game at a sub-tournament level. Just don't expect the same sound quality you'd get from a $200 wireless headset — or even a $150 model.

I tested the G733 with Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Marvel's Avengers, Doom Eternal and Telltale's Batman: The Enemy Within on PC, as well as Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 and Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition on Switch. Performance was good across the board, particularly the directional sound of demon attacks in Doom Eternal and the excellent balance among dialogue, sound effects and music in Ghost of Tsushima.

My only small nitpick was about the Switch, on which volume can vary wildly from "almost too soft" on one level, to "almost too loud" on the next. However, a Logitech representative told me that the G733 was not guaranteed to work with the Switch in the first place, so perhaps any kind of compatibility is better than none.

Logitech G733 features

Like all modern Logitech G products, the Logitech G733 works with the Logitech G Hub software. Here, you can toggle surround sound, program equalization levels, set up game-specific profiles and so forth. It all works well enough, but it's worth discussing the RGB lighting in particular.

Like a lot of high-end gaming headsets, the G733 features programmable RGB LED strips. I've always found these strips to be totally needless, since unlike a keyboard or a mouse, you cant see a headset while you're using it. But while most headsets at least consign these strips to the sides, the G733 puts them on the front of the earcups.

If you wear glasses, you know exactly where this is going.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Whenever the LED strips are active, you'll see them reflected in your glasses, constantly drawing your eye away from whatever you wanted to focus on. If you don't wear glasses, you may see them reflected in your monitor's bezels, or in any other glossy surface on your desk. It's a profoundly annoying setup, particularly since there's no easy way to turn the lights off when the G733 is hooked up to a console and you can't use the G Hub software.

There's also the microphone, which was too short to get anywhere close to my mouth. While you can get decent sound out of the mic, thanks to G Hubs Blue audio options, it's not nearly as good as the extendable, retractable mic on the G935, or the long, windscreen-capped mic on the Pro X Wireless.

Logitech estimates that the battery can last for 29 hours, if you turn the lights off — which you should. I didn't run it down completely during my tests, but its level of discharge was consistent with Logitech's figure.

Logitech G733 verdict

In our Logitech G733 review, we discussed how the headset forges new ground in terms of aesthetics, but takes a few steps back in terms of fit, lighting and overall functionality.

The color patterns are gorgeous, and the sound is about what you'd expect for the price. It's easy to hook up to three different gaming systems. At the same time, the headset just doesn't feel that good, and the G935 was better in some substantial ways.

If you've always really wanted a pink or blue gaming headset from a respected gaming brand, the Logitech G733 is about as good as it gets for now — and I certainly wouldn't blame you for prioritizing aesthetics, as the G733 is gorgeous in some ways. But if you can spend an extra $30 on the SteelSeries Arctis 7 — or, better yet, an extra $70 on the Logitech G Pro X Wireless — you'll get a better fit, better sound and a better experience overall.