Google Pixel 6 hands-on review: A new Pixel is born

The Pixel 6 offers a big change from previous Pixel flagships, starting with its bold new look and a Tensor processor that fuels new features.

Google's Pixel 6 is like no Pixel that's come before it, and not just because of that eye-catching camera bar running across the back of the phone's two-tone design. This Pixel — along with the Pixel 6 Pro that it debuts with — is the first to feature Google's own Tensor chipset, opening up a world of possibilities for voice-powered tasks and other features tapping into Google's expertise with machine learning.

Thanks to Tensor, your camera not only will be able to recognize text, but translate it on the fly if it's in a foreign language. The new chip also powers Pixel features like voice-powered typing and robocall screening, not to mention a new spate of photo processing capabilities.

But there's more to the Pixel 6 than just Tensor. We've gotten our hands on Google's latest phone, and while it's only been enough time to admire the new look and not do any comparative testing just yet, we can share some additional details about this new phone in advance of our full review.

Here's what you need to know about the Google Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6 specs

Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro Price: $599 $899 Colors: Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny Display: size (resolution): 6.4-inch (1080x2400 pixels, 411ppi) 6.7-inch (1440 x 3120, 512ppi) Refresh rate: Up to 90Hz Up to 120Hz Processor: Google Tensor with Titan M2 Google Tensor with Titan M2 RAM: 8GB 12GB Storage: 128GB | 256GB 128GB | 256GB | 512GB Rear cameras: 50MP wide-angle (ƒ/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2) 50MP wide-angle (ƒ/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2), 48MP telephoto (ƒ/3.5) Zoom: 7x Super Res digital 4x optical and 20x Super Res digital Front camera: 8MP (ƒ/2.0), 84-degree field of view 11.1MP (ƒ/2.2), 94-degree field of view Video: Rear: 4K and 1080p (both up to 60fps), Front: 1080p at 30fps Rear: 4K and 1080p (both up to 60fps), Front: 4K at 30fps, 1080p at up to 60fps Authentication: Fingerprint Unlock with under-display fingerprint sensor Fingerprint Unlock with under-display fingerprint sensor Water resistance: IP68 IP68 Battery: size 4,614 mAh 5,003 mAh Dimensions: 6.2 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches 6.5 x 3 x 0.4 inches Weight: 7.3 ounces 7.4 ounces

Google Pixel 6 price and availability

One of the most shocking things about the Pixel 6 is its price. Despite all the premium features outlined by Google, the company is selling the Pixel 6 for $599, which is only $150 more than the Pixel 5a. That's also less than what Apple charges for the iPhone 13 mini, the cheapest of Apple's latest phones, and it's $200 less than the cost of the Galaxy S21.

Google is taking pre-orders for the Pixel 6 starting today (Oct. 19), with the phone reaching stores by Oct. 28. AT&T and Verizon have already confirmed that they will offer the phone, and you'll be able to get it through Google's own Google Fi wireless carrier as well. However, the carriers are charging more than Google with Verizon charging $699 and AT&T $739.

As part of the Pixel 6 launch, Google announced a new Pixel Pass in which you'll pay a monthly fee for your new phone while also gaining subscriptions to Google One for cloud storage, Google Play Pass for games, and the YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium streaming service. In addition to device protection, there's also an upgrade program included in which you'll be able to jump to a new Pixel phone after two years.

Google Pixel 6 design and display

The Pixel 6 sports a new look for Google's phones and definitely one that's distinctive among today's leading handsets. Instead of a camera array tucked in the corner of the device, the cameras are housed in a horizontal strip that stretches across the back of the phone. There's a practical side benefit to this approach — some phones wobble when placed on their back due to their camera array, but the Pixel 6 lays relatively flat, even though that bar juts out from the back of the phone.

The horizontal bar also serves an aesthetic purpose, separating the two color shades that make up the Pixel 6's back. The thin strip above the horizontal bar offers a bright shade to contrast with the more muted color that makes up the bulk of the Pixel 6's back. You'll have a choice between three color options — Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam and Kinda Coral.

Expect a durable phone from Google this time around. In addition to IP68 water resistance, the phone's display is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for better scratch resistance compared to previous Pixels. In addition, the Pixel 6 features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole cutout for its front camera, minimizing the need for bezels.

Google Pixel 6 display

The Pixel 6 offers a 6.4-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution. In addition, Google has outfitted the Pixel 6 with a refresh rate that automatically adjusts between 60Hz and 90Hz depending on your on-screen activity. Other phones, including the Pixel 6 Pro, offer faster maximum refresh rates at 120Hz, but the Pixel 6 can at least boast smoother scrolling than the the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, both of which have a fixed 60Hz rate.

The Pixel 6 has a rated normal max brightness of 500 nits, and 800 nits of peak brightness for HDR content in High Brightness Mode. That's decent but not as bright as competing flagships.

Google Pixel 6 cameras

Like Pixel flagships of recent vintage, you get two rear cameras with the Pixel 6. But these aren't the dual 12MP shooters you've come to expect from Google's phones.

Instead, the Pixel 6's main camera is a 50MP wide angle lens. That's joined by a 12MP ultrawide angle camera offering a 114-degree field of view. You won't get a telephoto lens like the one offered on the Pixel 6 Pro, but Google promises that its Super Res View feature — in which computational photography cleans up the noise that can result from a digital zoom — is capable of a 7x zoom.

Even with the hardware changes to the Pixel 6's camera setup, computational photography remains a key part of the phone's approach to taking pictures. That's especially true now that the Pixel 6 is powered by Google's own Tensor chipset, where AI and machine learning are a central part of the silicon's raison d'etre.

Among the features coming with the Pixel 6 release are Magic Eraser, which lets you remove unwanted people and objects from the background of your phots with just a tap. Motion Mode produces the kind of shots you'd need special equipment and longer exposures to pull off by focusing on a particular subject in action shots and adding creative blurs to the background.

You can use a special tool to remove the blur from the faces of people who moved just as you snapped a photo — a welcome addition for parents who have kids that refuse to pose. And as Google promised earlier this year, the Pixel 6 should produce more authentic skin tones particularly when you're photographing people of color.

The Pixels usually elbow their way near the top of our best camera phones rankings, though the iPhone 13 seriously raises the bar for handsets with its improved photography. We're looking forward to seeing how the Pixel 6 measures up to the top-performing cameras released this past year.

Google Pixel 6 performance

We've noted the Tensor chip that makes its debut in the Pixel 6, and while we're interested to see what kind of performance it delivers compared to the Snapdragon 888 (the silicon found in other top Android phones), the real story here is the boost to machine learning and artificial intelligence.

That's going to power new features in the Google Pixel 6. Google's phones already had solid features for handling calls where you're put on hold, but it sounds as if the Tensor chip will bolster those capabilities with the ability to screen for robocalls, transcribe phone tree menus and estimate wait times so that you can call back when you're more likely to get through to a real person.

Google is also touting voice features like the ability to dictate text messages. That includes voice commands for sending and editing messages as well as the ability to place emojis within your dictated text. Excellent existing features like Live Translate and Recorder get a boost from Tensor as well.

Tensor's true value will be determined once we get a chance to test some of the features Google is touting, but this is one of the more exciting additions to the mobile scene in years.

Google Pixel 6 battery life and charging

The Pixel 6 will have a bigger power pack to work with the Tensor chip's promised power efficiency — Google lists the Pixel 6 battery at 4,614 mAh. That's better than last year's Pixel 5, which rode a 4,000 mAh battery to a subpar 9.5-hour time on our battery life test.

Even better, the 18W charging speed of the previous Pixel flagship will be a memory. This new phone can support 30W wired charging, though you'll have to spring for a separate 30W charger, as there isn't one in the box. The Pixel 6 will be able to charge wirelessly at 21W, a slightly slower speed than the Pixel 6 Pro's 23W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 6 software and special features

The Pixel 6 marks Android 12's coming-out party, and unless you've been following along with the betas for Google's software update, this will be your first chance to see the new version of Android in action. Expect to see widgets playing a more prominent role in this version of the software.

Android 12 also introduces a Material You interface, and that's on full display in the Pixel 6. The phone's wallpapers adapt to the color of your Pixel, and there are themed icons, too.

Google is touting the security and privacy aspects of the Pixel 6, with many of those powered by Tensor and its security core, which includes a Titan M2 security chip. You'll get a privacy dashboard with the Pixel 6 to show you which apps are accessing the phone's location, camera, or microphone. A security hub gives you a one-stop place to manage your passwords, app permissions and Google account. There's even a Safety app for alerting contacts when you're in trouble.

Google Pixel 6 outlook

There's a lot to digest about the Pixel 6, some of it Tensor-powered and some of it standard improvements you'd expect from any new version of a flagship. Now that the Pixel 6 is here and we know for certain what's included with Google's latest phone, we're looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and really putting these new features to the test.

Overall, the Pixel 6 seems impressive in terms of how much flagship you get for the money. But we'll have to see how well all of its new features hold up in daily use.