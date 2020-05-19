Zack Synder ‘Man of Steel’ Watch Party: Date, start time and how to watch

Zack Synder Man of Steel watch party: date, start time On Wednesday, May 20, Snyder's Man of Steel watch party begins at 11 a.m. Eastern | 8 a.m. Pacific.

What exactly will the Zack Snyder Man of Steel watch party give us, aside from a reason to watch one of the better DCEU movies again? Well, if you're paying close attention online, you've seen speculation that this may be where we finally learn more about the Justice League Snyder Cut.

But will Snyder and co. live up to the simmering hype? Only one way to find out, we say, spending our Wednesday mornings watching the

The big speculation heading into the watch party is that they'll announce that the Snyder Cut is finally going to be released. It could even land on HBO Max, which drops one week from the watch party, on May 27.

Oddly, this event isn't taking place on a major streaming platform like Twitch or YouTube. It's on Vero, the social network that time forgot.

How to watch Zack Synder's Man of Steel watch party

You're going to need two things for the event, a copy of Man of Steel and the Vero app. Since HBO Max isn't out yet, there's only one streaming service that includes Man of Steel, and that's Fubo TV. Yes, the sports centric streamer actually has video on demand too, and is the place to see Man of Steel.

But if you're here because of the Snyder Cut you're probably more interested in the Snyder part of the event, which takes place on the Vero social media platform. While there is a Vero website, there's little information as to whether or not you'll need to have the Vero app, so you might as well download it for iPhone or Android.

Then, open Zack Snyder's Vero profile where the fun should be happening. If they're not there, visit this page.

Vero, if you forgot (or never learned), positioned itself as a more noble social media platform. Free of trackers and algorithms. This is the first I've heard of it since I covered its 2018 launch.

