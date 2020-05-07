Xbox Series X May 7 event live blog: All the biggest news as it happens

We're just hours away from getting our first look at Xbox Series X gameplay during Microsoft's special May 7th Inside Xbox event. Part of Microsoft's new Xbox 20/20 series of monthly livestreams, today's event will focus on third-party titles, hopefully showing us how the next wave of AAA games will benefit from 4K/60 fps performance, ray tracing and instant load times.

The action kicks off at 8am PT/11am ET on Microsoft's Twitch, Mixer, YouTube and Facebook pages, giving you plenty of ways to get a glimpse of what next-gen gaming has in store. And we'll be live blogging every minute of the show, giving you our instant impressions and reactions as the news drops.

So, what can we expect from the Xbox Series X May 7 event? Microsoft has noted that the stream will focus specifically on games from its "global development partners," which means third-party titles will be the focus. The recently announced Assassin's Creed Valhalla is already a lock, and we wouldn't be surprised to see Cyberpunk 2077 make an appearance with some next-gen bells and whistles.

We could also see what EA has planned for the next Battlefield, Madden and FIFA games, as well as a possible tease of this year's Call of Duty title.

What we won't see today, however, are Xbox Series X exclusives. Microsoft will be holding a special exclusives showcase in July, where it will show off Xbox Game Studios titles like Halo: Infinite, Hellblade 2 and, most importantly Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Be sure to bookmark this page and follow our live blog below for all the latest news from the Xbox Series X May 7 event as it happens.

Xbox Series X May 7 event live blog

All times ET - refresh for updates

9 am: We're just a few hours away from showtime! Last night, Microsoft revealed the "Optimized for Xbox Series X" logo, which it says we'll be seeing on every single game featured in today's showcase.

Every game you’ll see on #InsideXbox tomorrow will be Xbox Series X Optimized. Spoilers, you’re going to see this badge a lot.You ready? We’re ready. pic.twitter.com/pzSJmUvNUpMay 7, 2020