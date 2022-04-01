Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

Local pride, and even the possibility of European football, is at stake with the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream.

Wolves vs Aston Villa City live stream, date, time, channels The Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream takes place Saturday, April 2.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on CNBC via Sling or Fubo.TV or on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Local pride, and even the possibility of European football, is at stake with the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream.

Wolves remain within touching distance of the European places and go into the weekend just two points behind seventh-placed West Ham. They will be without key forward Raul Jimenez, though: he was sent off in his team’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Leeds before the international break. Wolves had won three games in a row prior to that collapse, beating Crystal Palace, Watford and Everton without conceding a goal.

Steven Gerrard brings his side to Molineux for a Premier League Midlands derby for the first time. Aston Villa are actually just one place behind Wolves in the table, but trail them by 10 points (although they have a game in hand). Comfortably in mid-table and with little to play for, there have been concerns that some of the Villains have already clocked off for the summer following a lackluster display against Arsenal.

A host of their players did score while on international duty though, including Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings for England against Ivory Coast on Tuesday, and John McGinn for Scotland. Wolves' Joao Moutinho featured for Portugal as they overcame North Macedonia to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Villa have lost three of the last five top-flight meetings between the two sides, only claiming one victory. However, they did win 0-1 on their visit to Molineux last season and are yet to lose three games in a row since Gerrard took over in November. They should also be buoyed by the expected return of fullback Lucas Digne, who played for France against South Africa on Tuesday.

Wolves players Nelson Semedo and Pedro Neto may have recovered from their recent injuries sufficiently to be available to Bruno Lage. However, Ruben Neves is out for at least six weeks with knee ligament damage.

Can Wolves give the home fans something to enjoy, or will Aston Villa claim the local bragging rights? You can find out by watching the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub and don't forget to also find out how to watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw live later today.

How to watch the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. have a couple of options for where to watch the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream

For starters, it will be shown on CNBC and on the NBC website with a valid login. CNBC can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including CNBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including CNBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

What's more, the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream will also be on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including CNBC, NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering $10 off the first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including CNBC, NBCSN and USA.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Wolves vs Aston Villa City live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Wolves vs Aston Villa kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Wolves vs Aston Villa) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.