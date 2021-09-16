Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream will see both teams looking to move up the 21/22 Premier League table. Wolves are fresh from their first win of the season against Watford, whereas Brentford are enjoying a solid start to their first-ever EPL season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream, date, time, channels The Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream takes place Saturday, September 18

► Time 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 p.m. ET / 4.30 p.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Wolves finished a relatively disappointing 13th last season, with a particularly poor run of form in the latter stages of the season. The side looked set to continue that downward trend after losing their first three games of the 21/22 EPL season, but finally secured a victory last week against newly promoted Watford.

The much-need victory will have come as a great relief to new manager Bruno Lage, who was appointed in the summer. He will likely be given time to implement his own style of play, but fans will expect results to improve quickly or they may get restless.

Wolves still have plenty of quality that can hurt any team in the division. Portuguese internationals Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho are a dynamic partnership in the center of the park, and Raul Jimenez up top will be hungry for his first goal of the season. Hee-Chann Hwang came off the bench to score on his debut against Watford and could be rewarded with a start here.

Brentford are still licking their wounds after a heartbreaking 90th-minute winner for Brighton saw the Bees fall to their first Premier League defeat of the season. The Premier League new boys won't be down for long, though, as they've had a fantastic start to their first top-flight campaign in nearly three decades and have already proved they have no intentions of going back down without a fight.

Goals are the primary issues for Brentford. While they've tasted defeat just once in four games they've only scored three goals and two of them came during the opening day victory over Arsenal. Last season's top scorer in the Championship, Ivan Toney, did find the net against Aston Villa but he'll need to increase his scoring tally soon if Brentford are going to remain in midtable.

Wolves definitely have more quality across the field and have the crucial home advantage, but Brentford will be no pushover. A draw feels a very likely result.

You can find out what happens by watching a Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream wherever you are

The Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and on the NBCSports.com website. The game will also be available on Universo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

To access the action, you'll need to subscribe to one of two special passes. The Matchday Pass costs $39.99 and will show 140 live matches, while the more comprehensive Premier League Pass is $64.99. This will include all 380 matches on-demand, and totally ad-free. Plus, you get highlights and analysis packages, including some from Sky Sports in the U.K.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.