Love Actually details Year: 2003

Cast: Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson

Run time: 136 min

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 64%

Christmas (and romance) are all around when you watch Love Actually online in 2021. Set in the weeks leading up to the holiday, the film weaves together several stories that touch on different kinds of love, ranging from a first crush to a heartbreaking betrayal to abiding friendship. And the bonus is that the vignettes are connected!

Love Actually features a huge ensemble cast of stars — some of whom were relatively unknown when they appeared in the movie. You've got established veterans like Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson, but also up-and-comers (at the time) like Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln.

One of our choices for the best Christmas movies — though admittedly there are some problematic elements — Love Actually is still a Christmas classic. And like other seasonal favorites, it's packed with great music. Watch Grant's Prime Minister bop to "Jump (For My Love)" to Joana belting out "All I Want For Christmas" at the school pageant.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Love Actually online in 2021.

How to watch Love Actually online in 2021 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because you're away from home and don't have access to your usual streaming services doesn't meant you can't watch Love Actually online. With the right VPN (virtual private network), it's easy to stream the movie from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

ExpressVPN Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Love Actually online in the US

American viewers can watch Love Actually on demand via Sling.

Sling is one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives available right now. In fact, several TG staffers have used it to finally cut the cord.

Sling TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services you can get. Right now, new subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10. The Orange package comes with over 30 channels, including Freeform, ESPN, CNN, TNT and more.

Love Actually is also available to rent or buy at digital stores. Right, now it's on sale at Amazon Prime Video for just $1.99 to rent or $6.99 to purchase.

You can also find it at:

How to watch Love Actually in the UK

Happy Christmas, Brits, because Love Actually is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and on Netflix.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day FREE trial, so you can check out the deep library of Prime Video. After that, it costs £7.99 a month or £79 per year. With a Prime membership, you can also benefit from free two-day delivery and other perks.

How to watch Love Actually in Canada

Great news for Canadians, too: Up North, Love Actually is streaming on Crave and on Netflix.

New subscribers can check out Crave with a 7-day FREE trial. After that, you can choose between a Crave Total plan for $19.99 a month or the Crave Mobile plan for ($9.99 a month.

How to watch Love Actually in Australia

It's a very g'day for Aussies since Love Actually is streaming on Foxtel’s VoD service Binge, which offers a 14-day free trial before charging $10 AUD per month for their basic tier.

Is Love Actually on Netflix?

The answer to this question is yes ... and no! In the U.S., Love Actually is not on Netflix. However, it is available in some countries and regions – like the U.K. and Canada.