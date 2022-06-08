UFC 275 live stream: How to watch Teixeira vs Prochazka online, start time and card

When you watch the UFC 275 live stream, you see if the underdog story at the top of the light heavyweight division can continue. Glover Teixeira, fresh off of submitting Jan Blachowicz for the gold in the second round, has a big challenge ahead. And betters seem to think the 42-year-old won't win.

UFC 275 time and date Date and Time: UFC 275 is Saturday (Saturday, May 7)

• UFC 275 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST.

The early prelims began at 6:30 p.m. ET and the main prelims start at 8 p.m. ET.

Teixeira vs Prochazka main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. BST — but they could always go on earlier.

The event is going to be live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, in Singapore.

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus (opens in new tab)

Watch in the UK — BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab)

That's because the rising newcomer Jiri Prochazka impressed in each of his two UFC wins. After becoming a bloodsport superstar in Japan, Prochazka annihilated Volkan Oezdemir in his first UFC match, and then KO'd Dominick Reyes with a spinning elbow that established him as a title contender.

So, of course, everyone's looking at this fight with a familiar lens. Teixeira is the wily veteran grappler who is trying to prove that his title win wasn't a fluke, while Prochazka is a striker's striker. 14 years his opponent's junior, Prochazka is only entering the octagon for the third time, and has a reputation to keep. He may very well leave the night as the first fighter from the Czech Republic to take a UFC title.

UFC Women's Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is looking to set a new record while she defends her title. She's entering the PPV with six consecutive title defenses, which is the most by a female champion. Except she shares this achievement with one Ronda Rousey, who is off in the land of pro wrestling.

As for odds: DraftKings (opens in new tab) has Prochazka as a favorite at -200 (wager $200 to win $100), and Teixeira at +170 (wager $100 to win $170). Shevchenko is an overwhelming favorite to win at -630 (over Santos' +450).

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 275 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

UFC 275 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) to watch UFC 275 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVS — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen. You can get UFC 275 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $99.98, which is savings of $45 (ESPN Plus costs $69.99 per year and UFC 275 costs $74.99).

The main prelim fights are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange) and FuboTV.

UFC 275 Early Prelim fights start at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass (opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

(opens in new tab) You're gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 275 (opens in new tab). While UFC 275 live streams cost $74.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $45 by getting UFC 275 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for $99.98. That subscription will renew at $69.99 for your second year.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): ESPN is available with the Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra combo package. This also gets you the MLB Network, ESPN U and much more.

How to watch UFC 275 in the UK and Australia

UFC 275 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch Teixeira vs Prochazka start at approximately 5:30 a.m. BST (on Sunday morning) if you're tuning in live. It's live on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 275 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 275 is live on Sunday at 12 p.m. AEST on Kayo (opens in new tab), where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 275 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 275's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 275 fight card

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel Danaa (Bantamweight)

Liang Na vs Silvana Juarez (Women's Strawweight)

Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards (Women's Featherweight)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and ESPN

Seungwoo Choi vs Josh Culibao (Featherweight)

Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun (Middleweight)

Maheshate vs Steve Garcia (Lightweight)

Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews (Welterweight)

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)