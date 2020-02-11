To All the Boys I Loved Before 2 (P.S. I Still Love You) release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

Just in time for Valentine’s day, Netflix’s To All the Boys I Loved Before 2 is almost here, delivering the next chapter of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky’s teen romance.

The first movie, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, is one of the best romantic movies on Netflix. It was a big hit when it came out in 2018 and made major stars out of Lana Condor and the Internet’s boyfriend Noah Centineo. Based on Jenny Han’s novel, To All the Boys centers on Lara Jean, who keeps unsent love letters to her former crushes. When her younger sister mails them out, the mortified Lara Jean has to face several of the recipients, including Peter. But the letter winds up bringing them together and by the end of the movie, they are officially a couple.

In the sequel, P.S. I Still Love You, Lara Jean and Peter embark on their new relationship, but things get complicated when a recipient of one of her letters, John Ambrose, shows up.

Here’s everything you need to know about To All the Boys I Loved Before 2.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres Feb. 12, 2020 on Netflix.

Is there a To All the Boys I Loved Before 2 trailer?

Yes, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You has a trailer! And it will make you swoon.

To All the Boys I Loved Before 2 cast: Who’s in it?

Most of the cast from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before are returning in the sequel. The leads, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, are back as Lara Jean Song Covey and Peter Kavinsky, of course.

Also reprising their roles are Janel Parrish as Margot Covey, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Covey, John Corbett as Dr. Covey, Trezzo Mahoro as Lucas, Madeleine Arthur as Christine, Emilija Baranac as Gen and Kelcey Mawema as Emily.

One notable cast member from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before that won’t be back is Israel Broussard as Josh, a recipient of Lara Jean’s letter and ex-boyfriend of her sister Margot.

To All the Boys I Loved Before 2 also includes Jordan Fisher as John Ambrose McClaren (he’s taking over the role from Jordan Burtchett, who made a brief cameo as John Ambrose at the end of the first movie).

The cast is also adding Ross Butler from 13 Reasons Why as Peter’s best friend Trevor Pike; Sarayu Blu as Trina Rothschild, a neighbor of the Coveys; and Holland Taylor as Stormy, a nursing home resident who strikes up a friendship with Lara Jean.

To All the Boys I Loved Before 2 plot: What to expect

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You picks up with Lara Jean and Peter embarking on their new relationship and all of the firsts that go with that: first official date, first real kiss, first Valentine’s Day.

Since To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was pretty faithful to Jenny Han’s novel of the same name, it’s likely that the sequel will follow the second book’s plot. When Margot advises Lara Jean to get a job, she starts volunteering at a nursing home where she meets the feisty Stormy. John Ambrose McClaren reaches out to Lara Jean after receiving her letter and they begin a penpal friendship.

Then John Ambrose returns to town, and Peter begins hanging out again with his ex Gen, leading to a lot of relationship drama for Peter and Lara Jean. She finds herself in a love triangle and wondering if she could have feelings for two different guys.

To All the Boys I Loved Before 2 set photos: What we’ve seen so far

Netflix released a couple of first look photos from To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, including the one at the top of this page and these three stills:

Image 1 of 3 Peter and Lara Jean in To All the Boys I Loved Before 2 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 2 of 3 John and Lara Jean in To All the Boys I Loved Before 2 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 3 of 3 Peter, Lara Jean, Kitty and Dr. Covey in To All the Boys I Loved Before 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

The stars of the movie also shared some behind-the-scenes images from the set. Lana Condor posted a photo on Instagram to celebrate/mourn the end of filming both To All the Boys I Loved Before 2 and the third movie, Always and Forever, Lara Jean (the two movies filmed back to back).

And Noah Centineo shared an adorable video of himself and Condor on set: