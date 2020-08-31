Thunder vs Rockets live stream: How to watch Game 6 of the NBA playoffs online

Thunder vs Rockets start time, channel Thunder vs Rockets game 6 is tipping off Monday, August 31 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. More playoffs info below.

Tonight's Thunder vs Rockets live stream of game 6 will continue the roller coaster NBA playoffs series. Right now, Houston leads Oklahoma City 3-2, but Chris Paul will try to push his team to even things up and force a game 7.

It won't be easy. The Rockets blew the Thunder away in game 5 by 34 points. Russell Westbrook finally returned after a strained right quadriceps kept him out of the playoffs so far. He posted seven points, six rebounds and seven assists in 23 minutes against his former team.

NBA live streams 2020: How to watch the playoffs

Watch baseball: MLB live streams 2020

The Rockets have the best defensive rating in the league, while the Thunder has the worst offensive rating. Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have an uphill battle, and they'll need more contributions from Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams and Luguentz Dort to have any shot at a win.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Thunder vs Rockets live stream for game 5 — and for the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid Thunder vs Rockets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Thunder vs Rockets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Thunder vs Rockets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Thunder vs Rockets game 6 on Monday, August 31 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. Other playoffs games will air on TNT and ESPN. We've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Thunder vs Rockets on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Sling TV : You can get both TNT and ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got top TV channels, including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Thunder vs Rockets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late for most of the NBA playoffs, and they can catch the Thunder vs Rockets live stream at 2 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Thunder vs Rockets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Thunder vs Rockets game 6 air on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Thunder vs Rockets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Rockets 123, Thunder 108

Rockets 123, Thunder 108 Game 2: Rockets 111, Thunder 98

Rockets 111, Thunder 98 Game 3: Thunder 119, Rockets 107

Thunder 119, Rockets 107 Game 4: Thunder 117, Rockets 114

Thunder 117, Rockets 114 Game 5: Rockets 114, Thunder 80

Rockets 114, Thunder 80 Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31, 9 p.m., TNT

Monday, Aug. 31, 9 p.m., TNT *Game 7: TBD

* = if necessary