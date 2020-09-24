Pixel 4a 5G images just leaked right before launch — here's your best look yet

Whatever secrets Google was saving for its Sept. 30 event are seemingly secrets no longer. We've already seen the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G from multiple angles and in multiple shades, and poured through the leaked spec sheets. But British retailer John Lewis & Partners has just served up the clearest renders yet of the Pixel 4a 5G, and they leave nothing to the imagination.

Funnily enough, these images, which arrive to us by way of 9to5Google, are actually associated with the standard, 5.8-inch Pixel 4a on John Lewis & Partners' site. However, we know they represent the larger 5G model because of the dual-lens rear camera (the regular Pixel 4a only has one optic), as well as the 5G label present on the phone's status bar in these mockups.

Aside from its larger 6.2-inch panel and that second camera, which is believed to take the form of a 16MP ultrawide shooter, the Pixel 4a 5G looks almost exactly like the smaller Pixel 4a, down to its polycarbonate design, matte black finish and playful lavender power button.

The Pixel 4a 5G may actually be available in a white or mint color, based on listings that have popped up on other retailers' sites, though we're not 100% certain what the optional hue will be. Google was reportedly planning to launch a blue variant of the $349 Pixel 4a, though ultimately opted against it, likely due to setbacks in production during the early days of the global pandemic.

The Pixel 4a 5G is all but certain to carry Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset, as well as 6GB of RAM, 128GB of built-in storage and a battery sized just shy of 3,900 mAh. While it will incorporate an OLED display, it probably won't be a fast-refresh 90 Hz or 120 Hz panel, which reports suggest it's being reserved for the higher-end Pixel 5. The Pixel 4a 5G will cost $499, as Google has already confirmed.

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

We expect the Pixel 4a 5G to offer camera quality on par with Google's previous Pixel phones, given that it supposedly features the same 12.2MP main camera the company has been putting into its handsets for years.

Expect that sensor to be boosted with the latest in machine-learning derived, computational imaging know how, with features like Night Sight, Super Res Zoom and Live HDR, all of which in the past have leveraged software to deliver some of the best mobile photography we've ever seen.

With Google's big day less than a week away, we're wondering precisely what other information will drop between now and Sept. 30.