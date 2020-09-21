Google Pixel 5 leak reveals three color options — including a big surprise

Google is set to pull the covers off the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in a little more than a week, and we now have a better idea of the colors that Mountain View's next phones will be offered in.

Black, white and green variants of both phones have been popping up on the websites of a few different European retailers, as Droid Life reports.

More Computers has the Pixel 5 available in white with the model designation GA01986-UK, as well as a black version listed as GA01316-UK. Interestingly, German store Computer Universe lists GA01986 as well, but calls it green, rather than white.

The Pixel 4a 5G can also be found at More Computers in white, as model number GA01946-UK, while carrier BT has the black Pixel 4a 5G (with a picture included) dubbed GA01311-UK. According to BT's website, the Pixel 4a 5G will ship Oct. 15; the other sites mentioned in this story aren't showing release dates.

Every Pixel 5 and 4a 5G model is noted as containing 128GB of built-in storage. Considering what we know about Pixel phones of the past, they almost certainly won't support microSD cards to expand capacity any further.

A listing for the Google Pixel 4a 5G at BT's store. (Image credit: BT)

In terms of pricing, Google confirmed long ago that the Pixel 4a 5G would cost no more than $500, so the £499 price point BT mentions isn't news there. However, we don't know what Google intends to charge for the Pixel 5.

More Computers has the Pixel 5 going for £615; it also has the Pixel 4a 5G priced at £515. You can likely chalk up the £15 charge to tax, leading us to think the Pixel 5 will strike at $600, as some sources have already suggested.

Google is holding an event on Sept. 30, where we'll see not only the next slate of Pixel phones, but also likely new Nest-branded products and a new Chromecast dongle. With Samsung unveiling a cheaper version of its Galaxy S20, called the Galaxy S20 FE, on Sept. 23, and OnePlus launching its OnePlus 8T on Oct. 14 — not to mention a little company called Apple showing off the iPhone 12 series sometime in October — prime smartphone season is as close as the air is chilly.