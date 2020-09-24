Google Pixel 5 full specs just leaked — this could be the perfect affordable flagship

Another load of Pixel 5 specs have leaked, and have helped answer some of the few remaining questions we have about the handset. And based on the latest info — and rumored low price — the Pixel 5 could be one of the best Android phones of the year.

The latest details come from Twitter leaker Max Weinbach. Although we've seen Pixel 5 specs leak before, Weinbach's information adds detail in some interesting ways.

First off, Weinbach has the dimensions of the Pixel 5: 5.69 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches or 144.6 x 70.4 x x 8 mm. We could already pretty much guess from the phone's 90Hz AMOLED 6-inch display that it would be smaller than the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 or 6.1-inch iPhone 11, but the numbers show this will be the smallest premium flagship released this year. At least until the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini arrives.

Pixel 5 Battery: 4080mahCamera: 12MP wide f/1.7. 12MP ultra wide f/2.2Selfie camera: IMX 355 8MPSoC: Snapdragon 765GDimensions: 70.4 x 144.6 x 8 mmStorage: 128GB 8GBLTE Band support: B2/4/5/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/39/48/66/71September 22, 2020

This latest set of leaks also helps clear up some questions about the Pixel 5's battery. We've seen rumors that claimed the phone would use a 4,000 mAh battery, but others said that the capacity was 4,080 mAh. The recent WinFuture report actually used both, seemingly by accident.

Weinbach's leak says the Pixel 5's battery is 4,080 mAh, so we're now inclined to believe the slightly larger capacity is the correct one. 80 mAh won't make a huge difference in battery life. But since the previous largest battery in a Pixel phone was the 3,700 mAh cell in the Pixel 4 XL, hopefully the addition of 380 mAh will go some way to improving the series' mediocre battery life.

The Pixel 5's selfie camera, which will be kept in a punch-hole notch this time around, is an 8MP sensor, something we heard from previous leaks. What Weinbach added is that the sensor is specifically one of Sony's IMX 355 models.

The other details revealed by Weinbach we've heard before. That includes the rear cameras, which will be a dual array of a 12MP main sensor and a 16MP ultrawide sensor. Weinbach said both cameras were 12MP in his first tweet, but later corrected his claim.

The Pixel 4 had a telephoto camera instead of an ultrawide one, but Google has decided to swap out a sensor rather than add a third camera to the back of its phone. This may be done as a cost-saving measure since Google is rumored to be selling the Pixel 5 for a reasonably low $600 - $700.

Also playing into this is Google's choice of chipset. The Pixel 5 will use the Snapdragon 765G at its heart, not the Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865 Plus like most flagship Android phones released this year. This chip is cheaper and still retains 5G compatibility, but is less powerful.

Finally, this leak says the Pixel 5 will feature 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is about in line with the lower end of flagship options. What's interesting is that this seems to be the only available configuration, or at least the default one.

Google will be going official with the Pixel 5, and also the Pixel 4a 5G, at an event on September 30. We can also expect some other new products to appear, like the new Chromecast 4 "Sabrina", but Google's thoroughly revamped flagship phone will be the star of the show as far as we're concerned.