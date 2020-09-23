Google Pixel 4a 5G specs just leaked — here’s how it stacks up to Pixel 5

With the Pixel 5 arriving a week from now at Google's upcoming Sept. 30 event, it's easy to forget that there will be another Google phone unveiled at that time. But a new leak featuring the complete specs for the Pixel 4a 5G should be a handy reminder of that phone's imminent arrival.

The leak comes from WinFuture, a German site that listed all the Pixel 5 specs earlier this week. From the looks of things, the Pixel 4a 5G is going to be a mishmash of features from both the Pixel 5 and the $349 Pixel 4a that came out last month.

Like the Pixel 4a, the 5G version is going to be made out of less expensive polycarbonate, though it will still use an OLED panel as its display. The specs list a 6.2-inch screen for the Pixel 4a 5G, and like the regular Pixel 4a, you'll get a 60Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 5 is said to feature a 90Hz rate.

To offer the 5G connectivity promised by the name of the phone, the Pixel 4a 5G will feature a Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip, which includes an integrated 5G modem. That's an upgrade from the Snapdragon 730G powering the Pixel 4a. Like the 4a, the 5G version is expected to feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a: Specs compared

Pixel 4a 5G (rumored) Pixel 5 (rumored) Pixel 4a Price $499 TBD $349 Screen size 6.2 inches 6 inches 5.81 inches CPU Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 730G RAM 6GB 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB 128GB 128GB Rear cameras 12.2MP main; 16MP ultra wide 12.2MP main; 16Mp ultra wide 12.2MP Front camera 8MP 8MP 8MP Battery size 3,885 mAh 4,000 mAh 3,140 mAh

That's where the differences between the two 4a models end, though, as the leaked specs suggest the Pixel 4a 5G's camera will have more in common with the Pixel 5. That means two rear cameras, according to the leaked specs — a 12.2-megapixel main lens augmented by a 16MP wide angle shooter.

It's a little bit of a surprise that Google would opt to put two lenses on what's supposed to be its budget offering, especially when the Pixel 4 only has a single 12MP camera on back.

However, adding a second lens to the Pixel 4a 5G helps justify that phone's promised $499 price, which Google already announced back in August. Since that's a $150 premium over the Pixel 4a, Google probably felt like it had to offer more than just a larger screen and 5G connectivity.

Other specs of note included in the WinFuture report list a 3,885 mAh battery for the Pixel 4a 5G, a modest bump from the 3,700 mAh battery included in last year's Pixel 3a XL. The new phone will feature a headphone jack, too.

We're expecting to find out about the Pixel 4a 5G on Sept. 30 at the same event where Google will show off the Pixel 5 along with a new Chromecast device and new smart speakers.