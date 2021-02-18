This Galaxy S21 Ultra rival delivers 125W charging and an even better refresh rate

The Realme GT 5G's official name, specs and release date have been confirmed. And it poses a clear danger to Samsung and Apple.

Realme too to Weibo and Twitter to declare that the phone thought to be called the "Race" is actually the GT 5G will be launched in China on March 4. By the looks of it, it's going to come to the U.K. as well, where it's likely to challenge the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on both specs and price.

Previous leaks and announcements have revealed some powerful hardware for Realme's first premium phone. Now Realme confirmed the GT 5G will come with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, the most powerful Android chip currently available.

However, the GT 5G's most impressive feature is probably its 6.8-inch 160Hz display. There will apparently be a model with a 120Hz refresh rate also available, which matches the frequency of the Galaxy S21 Ultra's display and the rumored frequency of the iPhone 13's screen.

If that wasn't an impressive enough number, then the GT will also use 125W wired charging. We've yet to try a phone with this kind of charging speed, but given how impressed we were with the 65W charging on the OnePlus 8T and the Realme 7 Pro, 125W charging promises to be very impressive.

There's 5,000 mAh of battery capacity too, so once you've filled it up, it should last a while.

Rounding out the flagship-level specs are 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and Android 11. We also know on the back we'll find a 64MP main camera, with two more 13MP sensors, likely with ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

Realme's still a newcomer to the U.K., but even without an established name this phone already looks like it has what it takes to become one of the best Android phones. We're really looking forward to its release in March to test it out for ourselves.