Team USA vs. Brazil women's volleyball live stream: Tokyo Olympics channels, start time and more

It's gold time. Yes, tonight's Team USA vs. Brazil volleyball live stream is the long-awaited final step in the American side's quest for its first ever gold medal in the Olympic games. And so far they've been doing it with style.

Team USA vs Brazil start time and channels Time: Team USA vs Brazil is scheduled to stream at 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT on August 8 (technically August 7 on the west coast). There's a 1:30 a.m. ET airing on NBC.

• U.S. — Watch live on NBCOlympics.com and on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

America dominated the Dominican Republic in the quarter-final game 3-0, and then blanked the Serbia team by the same score in the semi-finals. But back in Pool B play of these Tokyo Olympics, Team USA wasn't the same untouchable squad. ROC beat them 3-0, and their 3-2 win over Italy wasn't easy.

Right now, Team USA looks strong, but they could be even stronger. Their top-scorer, Jordan Thompson, is currently sidelined after an ankle injury that took her out of play. She's been cheering from the sidelines, and celebrating with teammates on-court after wins. Setter Jordyn Poulter, thankfully, was able to return for the Serbia game, after rolling her ankle in pool games.

Brazil, though, has been strong in their own right, blanking South Korea 3-0 in the semi-final. Brazil is also the only undefeated team in all pool and knockout game play in the volleyball matches at the Tokyo Olympics. They're also the World's No. 2 ranked team to USA's No. 1.

Previously, Brazil got knocked out in the quarter-finals in 2016, but took gold in 2008 and 2012. So, will USA finally get gold, or will Brazil return to the top of the podium?

Of the services you will want for these games, Peacock will help you see highlights at night, while Sling TV and Fubo TV can help you catch games on tape-delay.

Your a cable or streaming login is what's necessary to watch the games live.

How to watch Team USA vs. Brazil from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch Team USA vs. Brazil with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Plus, its 30-day money-back guarantee should help absolve any worries.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Team USA vs. Brazil live in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This one's going to be easy to watch live, at least for those out west. The Team USA vs Brazil live stream airs at 12:30 a.m. ET Sunday, August 8 (which is still Saturday night for most folks).

Next, find your streaming/cable login, because NBCOlympics.com — the only place to watch this match live — requires one. NBC will join the game already in progress, no rebroadcast time is announced yet.

Of course, the nightly coverage on Peacock will likely include updates as well.

NBCSN is part of the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package, and Olympics-watchers will want the Blue package, which also has NBC. The Olympic Channel is also available as a $11 per month add-on.

Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100-plus channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

In addition to the Olympics live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV : You can get NBC, USA and NBCSN in the Sling Blue package, which is $35/month (the first month is just $10 right now) — plus the Olympic Channel in the Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra).View Deal

Fubo TV has NBC, USA, NBCSN and the Olympic Channel all its base $65 per month package. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC. View Deal

How to watch Team USA vs. Brazil live in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To watch every event live, you'll want to subscribe to Discovery Plus, which is offering coverage of every event at Tokyo 2020; all of the Olympics volleyball games (including Team USA vs. Brazil) will likely be on the service.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K., but things have changed.

The BBC won't have the monopoly on Olympics coverage in the U.K., with the IOC having sold the main European rights to the Discovery network. As a result, the BBC's coverage, though still good, is limited to no more than two live events at one time.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs. Brazil live in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We can't figure out when the USA vs Brazil women's volleyball game airs in Canada. Neither TSN nor Sportsnet have Olympic coverage at that hour.

CBC is also sharing coverage of the Olympics, so you may need to channel surf if you can't find it. TLN is also showing off some of the Olympic Games, though judging by the schedule they will be on tape-delay.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, Sling, Fubo and other services, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs. Brazil live in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Team USA vs. Brazil live stream for free on the 7Plus network's streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics. It should start at 2:30 p.m. AEST.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.