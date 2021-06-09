Stranger Things season 4 adds new cast members — see who’s joining

Look who's entering the Upside Down! The Stranger Things season 4 cast is growing, with four new actors announced at Netflix's Geeked Week. Leading the pack is Amybeth McNulty from Anne With an E — apparently, the Duffer brothers are big fans of Anne of Green Gables.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Matt and Ross Duffer introduced McNulty and the other three new Stranger Things season 4 cast members. Unfortunately, they didn't have much of an update on the upcoming episodes, just an apology. "We're sorry it's taking so long to get to you, but everyone here is working really, really hard on this show and we can't wait for you to see it," Ross Duffer said.

The Duffers then previewed the new faces coming to Stranger Things. First up is the character of Vickie, played by McNulty. The actress joined the showrunners on camera and said, "I'm so excited to join Hawkins. I'll see you guys in the Upside Down."

Netflix also released descriptions of all the new characters on Twitter. Vickie is a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes."

The other three new cast members are:

Myles Truitt as Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life … until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.

Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students — especially those struggling the most.

Grace Van Dien as Chrissy, Hawkins High's lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

Aside from the Stranger Things season 4 cast announcement, Geeked Week also unveiled the forthcoming original audio book featuring Robin (Maya Hawke) and accompanying podcast, Surviving Hawkins. Stranger Things is also coming to Smite and Magic: The Gathering later this year.

Netflix hasn't set a release date for Stranger Things season 4, which is still filming. It's expected to premiere some time in 2022.