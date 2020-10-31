Steelers vs Ravens live stream: How to watch NFL week 8 game online

Steelers vs Ravens channel, start time The Steelers vs Ravens live stream begins at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT Sunday, November 1 on CBS.

The Steelers vs Ravens live stream should provide some "hard-nosed football," as Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Ben Roethlisberger likes to describe the clashes between his team and the Baltimore Ravens. This is one of the fiercest rivalries in football — and it's as hot as ever this year.

At 6-0, the Steelers are the last undefeated team in the 2020 NFL, although their latest victory was a squeaker. Despite one (crushing) defeat to Kansas City, the Ravens are considered the better team by the number-crunching oddsmakers, favored to win this NFL live stream by up to 4 points.

Over their past 27 games, the average margin of victory between these teams has been just 1.37 points, in Baltimore’s favor. (That includes two matches that went into overtime.) And according to the stats, the teams are awfully well matched this season, with Pittsburgh averaging 30.5 points per game, vs. Baltimore's 29.8. But the Steelers are giving up over two more points, 19.7 vs 17.3. That's not to say Pittsburgh's defense is weak. It's still one of the best in the NFL, but Baltimore's defense is currently the very best.

There are lots of little factors that could make the difference this time. The Ravens have a few advantages. They are playing at home with moral support from a partly filled M&T Bank Stadium, and they are rested after a bye week. The Steelers are coming off a harrowing near-defeat to the Tennessee Titans (another team that had been favored to beat them).

Roethlisberger has also enjoyed good protection from his offensive line. The QB has just 8 sacks so far (with none by the Titans). Lamar Jackson has been playing solid this season, with 10 touchdown passes and two more rushing. But Jackson hasn't faced many stellar defensive teams so far with the exception of the Chiefs.

With both teams fielding good offenses, this matchup could come down to each side's strong defensive line — and to luck. Expect low scores but high drama in this slugfest.

How to watch Steelers vs Ravens live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Steelers vs Ravens live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Steelers vs Ravens live streams in the US

In America, Steelers vs Ravens is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV. Game time is 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, Nov. 1).

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Steelers vs Ravens is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Steelers vs Ravens live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Steelers vs Ravens live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Steelers vs Ravens.

Steelers vs Ravens live streams in the UK

Fortunately, fans of American football across the pond get Steelers vs Ravens on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. It's on at 6 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Steelers vs Ravens live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Steelers vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.