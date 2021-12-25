Steelers vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL week 16 online

The Steelers vs Chiefs live stream has K.C. looking to build on their league best seven-game win streak, while Pittsburgh is still holding onto their playoff lives. Big Ben leads Steelers into Arrowhead to take on Mahomes and the Chiefs in this NFL live stream.

Steelers vs Chiefs channel, start time The Steelers vs Chiefs live stream airs Sunday (Dec. 26).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 10:25 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

The Steelers (7-6-1) are coming off a comeback win against the Titans last week. Pittsburgh trailed by 10 points late in the third quarter before Ben Roethlisberger was able to sneak in a one-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 13-10. Then kicker Chris Boswell helped convert three turnovers into nine points with three field goals in the fourth. The Steelers went on to win 19-13.

Pittsburgh will look to get rookie running back Najee Harris going again after he had a lackluster performance against the Titans. Harris compiled a season low 26 yards of total offense in the win. He also caught just two passes in the game, marking just the third time this season he failed to catch at least three.

The Chiefs (10-4) may not even remember that they had such a hard time at the start of the season. After their 3-4 start K.C. has strung seven wins together for the longest active streak in the NFL. However, this week they were reminded to take nothing for granted as all-pro tight end Travis Kelce was placed in COVID protocol as was wide receiver Tyreke Hill. They status for Sunday is unknow at this point. Kelce was coming off a 10-catch, 191-yard, two touchdown performance against the Chargers in Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime win last week. A win that featured Kelce’s incredible game winning touchdown reception.

One unique thing about last week’s win over a division rival, was Patrick Mahomes was needed to be the "Patrick Mahomes" who we’ve seen over the majority of his career. For the first time in six games the Chiefs’ defense allowed more than 17 points in a game, forcing their offense to step up and that’s just what they did. Mahomes threw for 410 yards and three scores while running for 32 yards on three carries.

The Chiefs are a 7-point favorites against the Steelers. The over/under is 44.5.

How to watch Steelers vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Steelers vs Chiefs you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Steelers vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Steelers vs Chiefs live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 26)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our guide on How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV.

Steelers vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Steelers vs Chiefs.

Steelers vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Steelers vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Steelers vs Chiefs live stream starts at 10:05 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Steelers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Steelers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

