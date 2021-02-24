Spider-Man: No Way Home release date, trailer and everything else we know

The new Spider-Man movie — dubbed Spider-Man: No Way Home — is finally official. And, yes, true believers, all the reports we've seen point to a massively intriguing third chapter in the Tom Holland Spider-Man series.

The film, which would follow Spider-Man: Far From Home, will continue the trend of tying these films to other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies. And it also looks like it could open up many universes of opportunities as well.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming on Christmas Day, 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home cast

The big story of Spider-Man 3 is how old faces are coming back to the MCU. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will be reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus and Electro.

This has led to speculation that Thomas Haden Church and Willem Dafoe will be back as Sandman and Norman Osborn/Green Goblin — and that Jared Leto's Morbius may make an appearance too. Those who know how to count can see we're only one shy of a Sinister Six at this point.

Our Spider-Sense went into full-tingle, though, when we learned that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were coming back, as their versions of Peter Parker. Later, rumors surfaced of Kristin Dunst coming back as Mary Jane Watson and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy.

This all made a little more sense when MCU head honcho Kevin Feige revealed that the new Doctor Strange movie will connect to the upcoming Spider-Man sequel, at th December 2020 Disney Investors Day event. This means we're likely going multi-verse for how we get these different Spider-Men at the same time, which will make sense to anyone who's seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The returning cast is as follows:

Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man

Zendaya as MJ

Marisa Tomei as May Parker

Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds

Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson

The new Spider-Man movie is due in theaters on December 25, 2021. That being said, we could see this date pushing back if theaters aren't ready to re-open, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A movie of this magnitude likely won't hit streaming services before theaters, this isn't a Warner Bros. movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Reports suggest that Sony Pictures may be holding onto a Spider-Man 3 trailer, that it's just waiting to drop.

We do have a clip of the title announcement, though:

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8VgkdmFebruary 24, 2021 See more

Why wait? Supposedly they need Tobey Maguire to sign on the dotted line. That means we could see the trailer any day now.

And we really want to see this trailer, if all the above casting news is correct.