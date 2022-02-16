Space Force season 2 Netflix release date and time — when you can watch

Countdown to launch is initiated for the Space Force season 2 release date, as we inch closer to the return of Steve Carell as General Mark Naird. The bad news? Well, he may not be in charge of his misfit space nerd shop for much longer.

Yes, the show that riffed on the idea of a space army is actually coming back for more, and they've got to answer for the China incident on the moon. This fictional version of the sixth division of the U.S. armed services is finally being held to task for not attacking the Chinese forces on the moon — who wound up destroying the U.S. base.

And while Naird is always his own worst enemy, he's now got a bigger foe in the new Secretary of Defense, who doesn't trust him (and why would you). Fortunately, Capt. Angela Ali (Tawny Newsome) has survived that ordeal on the moon.

When does Space Force season 2 come out on Netflix?

Space Force season 2 comes out on Netflix this Friday (Feb. 18, 2022). All seven episodes will release at 3 a.m. ET.

For more recommendations, check out our guide on the 11 Netflix movies before they leave in February 2022 (the first disappears on Saturday (Feb. 19), the best Netflix movies and the best shows on Netflix.

Netflix is the OG of streaming services. The behemoth library offers original shows like Ozark, Stranger Things, Cobra Kai and Bridgerton, as well as original movies like Don't Look Up. And don't forget licensed classics like Seinfeld. The Standard Plan is now $15.49.

Looking for more shows and movies that are new on Netflix? The streaming service's biggest new show is Jeen-yuhs, the Kanye docuseries. There's also a new Netflix sci-fi movie that's utterly weird.

For more recommendations that aren't on Netflix, check out our guide on what to watch in February 2022 and recent new movies and shows on HBO Max, Hulu and more.

Space Force season 2 trailer

The trailer for Space Force season 2 starts off with Steve Carrell doing what he does best: being unable to deal with criticism. We quickly learn that Gen. Naird's tenure running Space Force, though, is under threat from the government (and that's Tim Meadows playing the secretary of defense, who informs us of this).

The general's daughter Erin (Diana Silvers) is interviewing to join the team (likely as an intern), and Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich) continues to play pranks with everyone. Oh, and Patton Oswalt's in space ... and he's a NY Jets fan.

Space Force season 2 cast

The cast of Space Force season 2 retains all of its season 1 stars, including (of course) Steve Carell as the clueless General Mark Naird, who is in theory in charge of these kids.

Tim Meadows (as Naird's rival), Patton Oswalt and Terry Crews are also joining the show.

Steve Carell as General Mark Naird

John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory

Don Lake as Brigadier General Bradley Gregory

Diana Silvers as Erin Naird

Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci

Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali

Jimmy O. Yang as Dr. Chan Kaifang

Lisa Kudrow as Maggie Naird

Tim Meadows as the new secretary of defense

Patton Oswalt as Captain Lancaster

Terry Crews as TBA

Space Force season 2 episodes

Unlike Space Force season 1 (which had 10 episodes), Space Force season 2 is reportedly limited to only 7 episodes. All will debut at the same time.