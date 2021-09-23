Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live stream sets up a battle between two clubs that are neck and neck in the lower third of the Premier League table.

Southampton vs Wolves live stream live stream, date, time, channels The Southampton vs Wolves live stream takes place Sunday, September 26.

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The frustrated Saints remain winless this season, though they've also only recorded one loss. They've drawn four times, including against the mighty Manchester United and City. Ralph Hasenhuttl's defensive unit have been outstanding, but they'll be missing ace centre-back Jack Stephens, who suffered a knee injury last weekend and will be out for 10-12 weeks. The bright youngster Mohammed Salisu will take his spot, but what Southampton really needs are for Che Adams and Adam Armstrong to step up the attack if they want to end the match with three points on the table.

Wolves experienced a rocky start to the season under new manager Bruno Lage before notching a win over Watford. Unfortunately, it was one step forward, two steps back as they lost last weekend against Brentford and also fell short in their third-round Carabao Cup game against Tottenham. Lage could tinker with his forwards lineup around Raul Jimenez. The striker and Adama Traore have created more chances for each other than any duo in the Premier League this season, but they're yet to combine for a goal. Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan are likely chomping at the bit for the chance.

You can find out what happens by watching a Southampton vs Wolves live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Southampton vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Southampton vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Southampton vs Wolves live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Southampton vs Wolves live stream on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and on the NBCSports.com website. The game kicks off at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

To access the action, you'll need to subscribe to one of two special passes. The Matchday Pass costs $39.99 and will show 140 live matches, while the more comprehensive Premier League Pass is $64.99. This will include all 380 matches on-demand, and totally ad-free. Plus, you get highlights and analysis packages, including some from Sky Sports in the U.K.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Southampton vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Southampton vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Southampton vs Wolves live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Southampton vs Wolves live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Southampton vs Wolves live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels. Or, if you just want the soccer action, Sky is currently offering a deal on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League that gives you both channels on top of your existing non-Sports package, for £18/month.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Southampton vs Wolves live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Southampton vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Southampton vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Southampton vs Wolves live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.