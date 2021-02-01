Sonic Prime Netflix series confirmed: Release date, story and everything else

And we have a name: Sonic Prime is the title of the animated Sonic series coming soon over at Netflix. After a leak sped out of Netflix itself, the streaming service soon confirmed the series — and it just formalized everything with a rather wide release date.

It's unclear if this series will be tied in any way to the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movie. What's more likely is something family friendly that's also going to be appreciated by fans.

The best streaming devices

The best Netflix shows and TV series

The best Netflix VPN will get even more out of your subscription

Netflix's Sonic Prime announcement confirmed rumors that the kid-friendly WildBrain (which owns properties including Teletubbies, Degrassi and Yo Gabba Gabba!) and Man Of Action Entertainment (Ben 10, Big Hero 6) are attached to the project.

But here's what we have learned, and when we hope to find out more:

Netflix is going with the Sonic Prime 2022 release date it accidentally leaked out last December. Back then, the movie didn't have a title.

An official press release from WildBrain revealed Sonic Prime will have a 24-episode run. No clue as to whether or not it's a standalone project or if Netflix will order a second season.

Yes, it's true! SEGA’s legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog will star in a new 3D animated series from @SEGA, @WildBrainStudio and @ManOfActionEnt premiering on Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ydJto8c8i8February 1, 2021

Want more viewing variety? Here's how to change region on Netflix

We first learned about the Sonic Netflix show in a since-deleted tweet from the @NXOnNetflix account (screenshotted by the excellent @Wario64).

netflix deleted the tweet for some reason pic.twitter.com/nvGw3HnUOEDecember 10, 2020

The second feature-length Sonic movie is slated to drop on April 8, 2022.

Sonic Prime plot

According the press release, we're going to be jumping across time and space. Sonic Prime is slated to be a "high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption."

The show is being positioned towards Sonic fans of all ages, but the press release notes that "Sonic Prime aims to captivate the imaginations of audiences ages six to 11."

Sonic Prime trailer

We do not have a trailer (yet). With a 2022 release date, we're hoping one arises as early as the likely all-virtual E3 2021 in June.

Sonic Prime cast and crew

No casting decisions (please, Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey, sign on) have been announced yet, but we do know the studios behind the series.

Stay tuned, fellow Sonic fans. We've got our eye on this — and we expect news is gonna go fast.