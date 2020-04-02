Sling TV deal: New 'Quarantine Offer' gets you 14-day free trial

Sling TV is giving America another reason to shelter in place with its new Sling TV deal: the "Quarantine Special." And you don't need to worry about getting billed: there's no credit card required for this offer.

From now through April 5, new Sling TV subscribers can get a 14-day trial of Sling Blue for free. (After the trial Sling Blue costs $30/month). This is twice the length of Sling's standard 7-day trial, giving folks more time to test the service out. Oh, and if you're ready to prepay for your first two months, Sling TV gives you a free Amazon Fire TV Stick for that commitment.

Sling TV Blue: 14-day free trial

Sling TV is offering a free 14-day trial of its Sling Blue service. It gives you access to 45+ channels like USA, Bravo, CNN, AMC, HGTV, and more. Plus, you get the ability to stream on three devices and 10 hours of DVR. View Deal

Sling TV is an attractive option for cord cutters who want to ditch their expensive cable TV package. They offer three plans: Sling TV Blue, Sling TV Orange, and Sling TV Orange + Blue. While it's outside of this trial window, the next Rick and Morty season 4 episodes will be available on both Blue and Orange, as Cartoon Network is on both.

The Sling TV Quarantine Special is for Sling TV Blue, which is includes access to channels like CNN, MSNBC, Bloomberg, Cheddar News, AMC, and Bravo. Sling is also joining in the work to support those fighting COVID-19, as it will be "donating all movie rental proceeds today through April 5 to Good360, a global nonprofit leader dedicated to delivering critical supplies to both healthcare providers and those quarantined."

After your trial, you can opt to stick with Sling Blue, cancel, or try their top-tier Sling Orange & Blue plan, which costs $45 per month. It includes access to all channels on the Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans as well as 10 hours of Cloud DVR storage (free) and the ability to record multiple shows at once. Sling Blue also allows for streams on up to 3 devices at the same time.

Moreover, if you subscribe and pay for two months of Sling TV (any package), you'll also get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick. In our Sling TV review, we loved the service for its low cost and the ability to add on extra channels.