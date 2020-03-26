Sling TV deal: New 'Quarantine Offer' gets you 14-day free trial

Sling TV is motivating America to stay at home with its latest Sling TV deal dubbed the "Quarantine Special."

Through April 5, new Sling TV subscribers can get a 14-day trial of Sling Blue for free. (After the trial Sling Blue costs $30/month). Normally, Sling offers a 7-day trial, so they're essentially doubling your free trial. Even better, if you prepay for your first two months, Sling TV will throw in a free Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Sling TV Blue: 14-day free trial

Sling TV is offering a free 14-day trial of its Sling Blue service. It gives you access to 45+ channels like USA, Bravo, CNN, AMC, HGTV, and more. Plus, you get the ability to stream on three devices and 10 hours of DVR. View Deal

Sling TV is an attractive option for cord cutters who want to ditch their expensive cable TV package. They offer three plans: Sling TV Blue, Sling TV Orange, and Sling TV Orange + Blue.

The Sling TV Quarantine Special is for Sling TV Blue, which is includes access to channels like CNN, MSNBC, Bloomberg, Cheddar News, AMC, and Bravo. You also get the ability to stream on three devices and 10 hours of DVR.

After your trial, you can opt to stick with Sling Blue, cancel, or try their top-tier Sling Orange & Blue plan, which costs $45 per month. It includes access to all channels on the Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans as well as 10 hours of Cloud DVR storage (free) and the ability to record multiple shows at once.

Moreover, if you subscribe and pay for two months of Sling TV (any package), you'll also get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick. In our Sling TV review, we loved the service for its low cost and the ability to add on extra channels.