Rick and Morty season 4 release date, trailer and more

Yes, folks the next Rick and Morty season 4 release date is official — and while it felt like we waited forever between Seasons 3 and 4, the wait for the next episode batch is not far off.

There's also a new trailer, which has a great song choice, and it gives the boys the one thing they never, ever needed: robot suits. It looks like Rick's never ending fight to liven up things for young Morty is getting even weirder, anime style.

The big gap between Season 4 chunks is owed in part to the details of the contracts negotiated by Adult Swim and show co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. This new deal locked the show-runners in for 70 (wow) new episodes, which is more than twice the 31 episodes that comprised seasons 1 through 3. And it's going to take a lot of time to make that many episodes, so they're spacing things out

It's been a wild few months since Rick and Morty season 4 started in November 2019. The new episodes begin on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 pm Eastern, and this is only a 5-episode batch, so it's gonna be not that long before we're waiting again.

Hopefully we won't be waiting too long, though. That giant gap between season 3's October 2017 finale and last November is something that Harmon wasn't happy with as he told Entertainment Weekly: "I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous."

Harmon continued, saying that "it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time." No word as to how coronavirus lockdowns will impact production, but since this is an anime show, it could possibly not be that bad.

Rick and Morty season 4 channels

While those in the U.S. will continue to catch Rick and Morty get into trouble on Cartoon Network's late night Adult Swim block (which is available in both Sling Orange and Sling Blue), the series is on other networks for those around the world.

Channel 4 will take Rick and Morty off of Netflix's hands for Season 4, though Aussies will keep the show on their Netflix rotation.

Rick and Morty season 4 trailers

Turn up your speakers, because the boys are back in town. Yes, the first trailer for the next chunk of Rick and Morty season 4 is set to that classic Thin Lizzy song, and features the boys back in the chaos that Morty should really be used to by now.

Rick and Morty season 4 cast: who's joining the show?

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, we learned that beloved director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) is going to join the Rick and Morty voice cast in season 4. In a clip, we heard him voice Glootie, a six-eyed purple alien who sports claws and an interest in creating apps. Glootie's interning for Rick and helping him develop a dating app.

As much as we want Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) to riff on his most iconic role, Dr. Alan Grant, Roiland told Entertainment Weekly that Neill will voice another member of Glootie's alien race.

Other additions to the cast include Paul Giamatti, Kathleen Turner, Matthew Broderick and Liam Cunningham.

How should fans get ready for Rick and Morty season 4?

If you're like me (a lapsed fan) take the advice from co-creator Justin Roiland, who told EW "I would definitely say watch all of season 3 before season 4."

Rick and Morty season 4 preview

Okay, again, consider yourself warned about plot spoilers. These reports may be from Hiptoro, a site whose record isn't exactly proven, but it all sounds plausible.

Early speculation, which is tied to the above photo of a blissed out Rick, suggests that Beth, Jerry, Morty and Summer will eject the chaotic device-maker from their lives for the majority of the season. The separation, though, is supposed to cause a new rift between Rick and his daughter Beth. The latter may even die this season, only to be brought back to life.

A report of episode 1's plot has leaked, with the detail that the show is going a bit bizarro-world, with an upbeat edition that's "uncharacteristically light and happy." That tone may be tied to Rick having a condition that sounds a lot like amnesia.

I'd also expect another edition of Interdimensional Cable, the running series in the show where the family uses a remote to channel surf all the weird programming from across the different dimensions. We expect this because of an Instagram post from Roiland that captioned a studio voice recording session with "Idc3 (maybe)"