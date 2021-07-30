Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases may have just revealed final design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is looking a lot more slick than last year's model if new images listed on a South Korean e-commerce website are to be believed.

Korean retailer Coupang, as first noticed by SamMobile, has listed a clear foldable case for what it claims is the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3. Images show full renders of the foldable Samsung flagship, along with images of phone cases for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

In terms of design, the upcoming foldable doesn't look too dissimilar from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 from last year. It still has the long and narrow display up front, albeit without a visible camera.

Per 91mobiles, rumors do suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a punch-out camera on the outer front of the device. The image below doesn't show the interior display where an under-display camera will supposedly be located.

(Image credit: Coupang)

Around the back, the camera array loses the rounded-rectangular aesthetic from last year's model, instead opting for a clean oval, similar to the OnePlus 8. Unlike that phone, the cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 sit towards the left as opposed to the center of the device.

(Image credit: Coupang)

Unsurprisingly, there seem to be fewer color options when compared to the Z Flip 3. As is the case for most flagship devices, Samsung has opted for more muted colors versus tones that pop. If the images posted online prove to be true, we'll be getting black, white and seafoam green colorways. Occasionally Samsung does reserve special colors for those that buy directly through its website.

(Image credit: Coupang)

The inside of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks much like the Z Fold 2. The only difference is that there's no punch-out for the front-facing camera. According to Korean website The Elec, Samsung is adding an under-display camera, making it invisible to the eye.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 sounds like a strong all-around device based on the rumors we've heard up until now. Not only can it fold out to give a mini tablet experience, it may be even more durable than last year's model per a tweet by noted leaker Max Weinback which claims that the Z Fold 3 could include an IPX8 water resistance rating.

Samsung is set to fully unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 at its Galaxy Unpacked virtual event on August 11.