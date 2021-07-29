Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases show off foldable phone’s final design

It seems that Samsung can't keep a lid on things ahead of its August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event as one Korean case manufacturer has accidentally let slip the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Also, regulatory filings reveal the refreshed foldable could have 25W fast charging support.

As for the look of the new phone, Korean e-commerce retailer Coupang (via SamMobile) has a listing for a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 case that shows off its full design. What's interesting is the camera array on the back of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 case. The array takes up the full width of the phone, similar to that on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Like that phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could also feature a 1.9-inch cover display, at least according to earlier leaks.

The listing for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 case shows off Samsung's unreleased phone from multiple angles.

(Image credit: Coupang)

Overall, it looks like the new phone will have a very similar design to last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. (If you're wondering why there isn't a Z Flip 2, that's because Samsung has reportedly decided to skip it to match the Galaxy Z Fold 3's naming convention; both the Flip and the Fold are expected to debut at the Aug. 11 Samsung event.

With the Galaxy Z Flip 3 fully opened, it looks exactly like the original handset punch-hole camera and all. Also back is the raised bezel around the edge to prevent dust from seeping through.

More Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases

It's not just Korean retailer Coupang accidentally letting slip Z Flip 3 renders, so have others. Website 91mobiles has posted images of another Z Flip 3 case design that has a nifty strap attachment. It harkens back to the days of flip phones when devices often had holes for lanyards.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: 91mobiles)

Galaxy Z Flip 3 battery news

Meanwhile, as case makers were posting their Galaxy Z Flip 3 images, fillings with China's 3C regulatory body spotted by Sammobile indicate that the foldable will offer 25W charging. Previously, filings had suggested only 15W charging for the Z Flip 3, with other Samsung phones featuring faster charging.

Support for 25W fast charging should make topping off the Galaxy Z Flip 3's battery a snap. That's good because the original phone ran out of juice quickly, so we're eager to see if Samsung can boost battery life on this version. To that end, intel from Safety Korea, 3C and DEKRA suggest that the Z Flip 3 will have the same 3,300-mAh battery capacity split between 2,370 mAh and 903 mAh cells.

It's still unclear whether Samsung would include a 25W charger with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Earlier reports from SamMobile claimed the phone was getting a 15W charger, meaning Z Flip 3 owners would have to buy their own accessory if they wanted full-speed charging. Then again, Samsung doesn't include a charger with the Galaxy S 21 so any charger would be welcome at this point.

Current information circulating online claims that the Z Flip 3 will have a lower starting price than last year's Z Flip at between $999 and $1,099, though some reports place the price of the full-featured device at $1,249. In addition to that 1.9-inch outer screen, the Galaxy Z Flip should have the same 6.7-inch foldable display as its predecessor.