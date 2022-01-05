Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra surprise camera upgrade just leaked

While the Galaxy S21 FE has proven to be a mediocre affair, the upcoming Galaxy S22 family has all of our attention. Among the three rumored devices, the Galaxy S22 Ultra catches our eye the most. A new leak, however, sheds more light on what we might expect from Samsung's next top device.

Dubbed Super Clear Lens in a leaked specs sheet (courtesy of XEETECHCARE), you can see it relates only to the 108MP main camera. That means the ultrawide and telephoto lenses probably won't have this Super Clear Lens feature.

Super Clear Lens could mean Gorilla Glass on the main lens, potentially reducing glare and reflections. This would, in theory, help make your shots clearer, even in harsher situations. It would also make sense that Samsung will also include some software that'll further reduce glare in the final image.

First Look at Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra / S22 Specs Sheet! 🔥 Introducing SuperClear Lens! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nyEFGrPtAHJanuary 5, 2022 See more

The graphic provided by the leaker doesn't list too much else, though it does seemingly confirm the camera specs, storage, memory and battery. It lines up with rumors that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 108MP (f/1.8) main camera, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a second 10MP (f/4.9) telephoto with 10x optical zoom. The front camera will supposedly be a 40MP shooter.

This specs sheet, although incomplete, lists the CPU as the 4nm Exynos 2200, meaning that this graphic is probably for the international Galaxy S22 Ultra — the US model will probably have the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. That's a shame, since the Exynos 2200 might have impressive AMD RDNA2 graphics.

Storage looks like it'll come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB flavors, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The battery also looks to be the same as last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra, coming in at 5,000 mAh.

Finally, of note, the leak shows an S Pen, one that looks eerily like the one that came with the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It has the plunger on the end to secure or release it from the phone. This lines up with other rumors saying that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be more Note than S.

Other rumors suggest that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 6.81-inch Super AMOLED QHD+ display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. A recent rumor says that the Ultra will have a max brightness of 1,750 nits, which would outshine even the iPhone 13 Pro Max's 1000 nits.